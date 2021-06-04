Cher Lloyd puts on a busty display in plunging red dress as she shares sizzling new selfie

Cher Lloyd put on a busty display on Friday when she slipped into a plunging red dress for her newest sizzling Instagram selfie.

Carrying her shiny brunette hair free, the singer, 27, flashed followers a sultry stare, including the caption: ‘With my red dress matching with the lipstick’.

Except for her brilliant red lip, Cher was sporting feathery false eyelashes and swipes of winged eyeliner.

The hit-maker additionally took to her Instagram Tales to share two pictures from her impromptu shoot.

Within the first, the doting mom appeared off to the left of the body whereas pursing her lips.

Within the second snap, Cher stared straight down the lens at her social media followers.

In April, the brunette magnificence turned the newest former X Issue star to slam the present, accusing bosses of profiting from her naivety and exploiting her.

Cher, who completed fourth in the 2010 version of X Issue, claimed she was ‘offered a dream’ when showing on the present at 17, earlier than being exploited.

She made the claims in a TikTok video, shortly after fellow former contestant Rebecca Ferguson demanded a parliamentary inquiry into the music trade and referred to as for higher regulation to guard artists from ‘bullying’ brokers and managers.

Cher sang in a digital duet: ‘How might I be so naive? They offered me the dream simply to use me.

‘Stated darling darling you may go far should you shake that a** and date a star. And if the document’s taking off we’ll take the cash.’

She has beforehand criticised X Issue, revealing in an interview final 12 months that she had been ‘thrown to the wolves’ and skilled racism, abuse and demise threats.

Rebecca, 34, who additionally appeared on The X Issue in 2010, posted a prolonged assertion on social media the place she revealed she was attributable to meet Tradition Secretary Oliver Dowden to debate how musicians are handled by bosses.

She hit out at ‘highly effective’ brokers, managers and different executives and referred to as for an unbiased tribunal to carry them to account. The singer claims that this can shield artists and assist change an ‘archaic system’.

Since showing on the expertise contest, Cher wed her husband Craig Monk in 2013.

The loved-up couple welcomed their daughter Delilah-Rae in Might 2018.

As nicely as having Delilah-Rae with Cher, Craig, 29, additionally shares his eldest daughter Tillie, eight, with ex Sunny Owen-Searle.