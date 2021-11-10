Chesa Boudin, San Francisco’s Top Prosecutor, Faces Recall
Chesa Boudin, San Francisco’s district attorney, will face recall elections next year after opposing his policies aimed at reducing the number of inmates in prisons and jails in the most liberal cities in the United States.
Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online. Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online. The district attorney competition will serve as a test of how far liberal prosecutors can go in changing the justice system amid growing concerns about crime.
Mr Bowdin, a former public defender whose story of raising a child of a parent who was imprisoned two years ago was at the center of his campaign, is one of several liberal prosecutors who have recently been elected on promises to reduce prison terms and address racial prejudice. Criminal justice system.
But Mr. Bowden, like other liberal prosecutors in places like Philadelphia and Los Angeles, has been hit hard by conservative activists, as well as other residents concerned about public safety, who say they don’t take a hard line on crime and make San Francisco less secure because of its policies.
Mr Boudin has faced opposition from his own office, which has high turnover rates, with some prosecutors resigning in protest of the department’s policies.
A murder prosecutor in the office, Brooke Jenkins, who said she wanted to reduce the prison sentence and address racial prejudice, Mr. He spoke in support of the US Alliance, but said that maintaining some independence was important for the United States.
“It is my opinion that Chesapeake does not wish to prosecute the crime directly and effectively in any way,” Ms. Jenkins said. “While he is running on a platform of progress and a focus on improvement, his approach to achieving that is to release individuals early or offer very mild plea deals.”
During his time in office, Mr. Bowden has become a polarizing figure in San Francisco, where many voters have embraced the idea of shutting down fewer people and transforming the criminal justice system, but at the same time they are fed up with petty crime and frustration on city streets.
Fear of rising crime has divided the city, although the coronavirus (or epidemic), a nationwide (or continental) epidemic, has not faced the kind of increase in killings and gun violence in other major cities since the outbreak began. Across the Gulf, in contrast to Oakland, which is experiencing a sharp rise in homicides, the primary concerns in San Francisco are quality of life issues such as burglary and burglary, property crime and drug trafficking in the open air and the proliferation of homeless camps.
“Everyone wonders why the DA’s office doesn’t find and imprison these people so I don’t have to look at them,” said Lara Bazellon, a professor at the University of San Francisco School of Law. Mr Boudin is a supporter. “The law does not work that way. Being homeless is not a crime. ”
Mr. Baudin sought to recall him by traditional law-enforcement conservatives who wanted to withdraw his efforts, such as not asking judges for cash bail, seeking more lenient sentences, and sending fewer minors to prison.
“It’s clearly about reforming criminal justice,” he said. “The question is whether we are going to move forward with data-driven policies that focus on crime victims, invest in crime-affected communities, and use empirical evidence to find the root causes of crime in our communities – if we go back to the failed policies of Reagan and Trump.
Fear of crime has spurred efforts to recall, the data tells a more subtle story: According to the San Francisco Police Department, despite an increase in burglary and vehicle theft cases, major crimes fell 23 percent last year.
Mr Baudin said part of the problem was that police were making fewer arrests – a problem he blamed on epidemics because many criminals, wearing masks to protect them from the virus, were difficult to identify.
On Tuesday evening, as Mr. Boudin was leaving a program at a local university, a man approached him and said, “When are you going to make an arrest?”
“I told him I wouldn’t start making arrests,” he said. “It simply came to our notice then. We are not arresting. “
Some of the big money behind the recall effort has come from conservative donors – the biggest donor is David Sax, a conservative venture capitalist and former PayPal executive – the coalition against Mr. Bowden includes others like Democrats and Ms. Jenkins who are known as progressives but believe That Mr. Boudin’s policies are too radical.
The recall comes on the heels of a failed attempt to oust Governor Gavin News, who was fueled by conservative anger over the policies used by the governor to keep the virus at bay and close businesses.
Mr Gascon, Mr Bowden’s predecessor as district attorney for San Francisco, has faced similar attempts to recall him since he was elected on the same promise of reducing his prison term as top attorney in Los Angeles. The campaign to collect the first signature failed, but a new attempt is being made to recall it.
#Chesa #Boudin #San #Franciscos #Top #Prosecutor #Faces #Recall
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.