Chesa Boudin, San Francisco’s Top Prosecutor, Faces Recall

Chesa Boudin, San Francisco’s district attorney, will face recall elections next year after opposing his policies aimed at reducing the number of inmates in prisons and jails in the most liberal cities in the United States.

Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online. Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online. The district attorney competition will serve as a test of how far liberal prosecutors can go in changing the justice system amid growing concerns about crime.

Mr Bowdin, a former public defender whose story of raising a child of a parent who was imprisoned two years ago was at the center of his campaign, is one of several liberal prosecutors who have recently been elected on promises to reduce prison terms and address racial prejudice. Criminal justice system.

But Mr. Bowden, like other liberal prosecutors in places like Philadelphia and Los Angeles, has been hit hard by conservative activists, as well as other residents concerned about public safety, who say they don’t take a hard line on crime and make San Francisco less secure because of its policies.