Chesterfield Thangkhu: After the recent violence in Meghalaya, the BJP demanded a committee for discussion

During the violence in Meghalaya, BJP leaders said the Meghalaya government should set up a committee to talk to all groups. BJP national secretary M. Chuba Aao said people have taken to the streets and the escalation of violence must stop. He said that discussion is the solution and a committee should be set up for discussion.M. Chuba is also in charge of the BJP’s Meghalaya and the BJP is also in power in Meghalaya. The BJP leader said there should be a judicial inquiry into the shooting of Chesterfield Thangkhiu, the former general secretary of the banned Hynewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC). The BJP leader said it was very unfortunate. The situation is deteriorating and the government has imposed a curfew. But how long can curfew be imposed? This is the moral responsibility of the state government. The state home minister resigned, he did right. But the situation is still tense. It is very important to talk otherwise the situation will not get better.

Tensions have been high in Meghalaya for the past two days. On Sunday night, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma’s residence was also attacked with petrol bombs. Meghalaya Home Minister Lakhmen Rimbui has also resigned amid violence in a former terror case. A curfew has been imposed in the state which will last till Tuesday morning. After Thangqiu’s death, his family accused the police of brutally murdering him.

The former terrorist leader surrendered in October 2018. According to sources, HNLC has earlier tried to reach a permanent solution by talking to the banned organization, but the organization is not ready to talk to the state government, they want to talk at the central level instead of the state government.

