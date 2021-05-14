Chet Hanks pops wheelies for the cameras in Malibu on his Harley-Davidson

Chet Hanks on Thursday took to social media to point out off some dangerous strikes he made on the street.

The 30-year-old rapper/actor was seen popping giant wheelies in the luxe Southern California neighborhood of Malibu as he rode a Harley-Davidson motorbike.

On the outing, Chet was clad in a black leather-based vest over a long-sleeved plaid high with a black shirt. He rounded out his driving look with light black denims and sneakers.

He shared particulars of his journey on his Instagram account, saying he was exhibiting off when he noticed photographers in the space.

‘I lifeless a** bought pulled up on as we speak by some paparazzi in Malibu and needed to let em know what the vibes is for #WBS… have a look at my f***in face,’ stated Chet, the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, including a number of laughing emojis.

Chet, who’s been seen on reveals resembling Empire and Shameless, stated the enjoyable got here to an finish when somebody notified authorities of his antics on the street.

He wrote that he ‘needed to dip cuz somebody known as the cops … so now you can formally name me #MalibusMostWanted,’ he stated in reference to the 2003 Jamie Kennedy movie.

Oops! A black LA Dodgers hat Chet was carrying flipped off his head amid the wheelie

Chet was subsequently seen grabbing espresso with musical artist and social media character Melissa Mays

Mays additionally rode a crimson Ducati motorbike on the outing

Hanks added the hashtags, #TrafficTraffic, #LookinForMyChapstick, #TheresAFordMaverick and #WBS, the latter a reference to his single White Boy Summer season.

He was additionally seen grabbing espresso with musical artist and social media character Melissa Mays.

Mays was clad in a black leather-based ensemble of a jacket and pants with boots, and had her crimson locks parted and braided on the outing with the second technology star. Mays additionally rode a crimson Ducati motorbike on the outing.