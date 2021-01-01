Chetan Sakaria’s success story: Chetan Sakaria said in his debut for India that his whole life revolves around his eyes

Chetan Sakaria, a young fast bowler, seems to have spent his entire life making his international debut on the tour of Sri Lanka. The 23-year-old made his mark in the Indian team after making an impact in the IPL. He took three wickets in two T20s and one ODI in Sri Lanka.He said, ‘When I was preparing to bowl the first ball, there were moments before I ran. Everything that happened in my life at that moment was going on in flashback. Good, bad, sacrifice, cooperation, criticism. Everything. It was an emotional moment, but it inspired me a lot to do better.

Badjuban Anderson: He insulted the Indian players, Jadeja argued with him

Sakaria’s father died in May due to the Corona epidemic. Sakariya, who was bought by the Royals for Rs 1.20 crore in the IPL auction, took seven wickets in seven matches. He said, ‘Playing for India was like a dream come true. When I first heard about it, many thoughts were running through my mind. I couldn’t believe it. I shook myself to see if it was true. I didn’t think of playing. Being in the dressing room was a big deal for me.

Who is Josh Inglis ?: Who is Josh Inglis? Who got a T20 World Cup ticket for Australia without playing international cricket

“I was shocked and I couldn’t believe he was like that. He told me about my family, my experience and Saurashtra cricket,” Sakaria said of his first conversation with India coach Rahul Dravid during the tour of Sri Lanka. Asked, he said he saw my performance in the IPL and he liked it. I like that veterans like him know me.

Serious allegations against the Indian players, Robinson’s way was blocked as he entered the dressing room