Chetan Sharma Clears That No One Asked Virat Kohli To Leave T20 Captaincy Also Answers Why Rohit Sharma Is Not Selected For ODI Series

Indian team’s chief selector Chetan Sharma has made it clear that no one asked Virat Kohli to leave the captaincy of the T20 team. Apart from this, he also told why Rohit Sharma was not selected in the team for the ODI series.

Before leaving for the South Africa tour, Virat Kohli had raised many new controversies by holding a press conference. He had said that no one had spoken to him about leaving the captaincy of T20. Now refuting his statement, selection committee chief Chetan Sharma said that before the T20 World Cup, Kohli was asked to continue as the T20 captain.

Let us tell you that after Virat Kohli quit the T20 captaincy, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had said that the board had asked Kohli to reconsider his decision. But he later refuted Ganguly’s statement, saying that he had not spoken to the board president and was informed about his removal from the ODI captaincy one-and-a-half hours before the Test team selection for the South Africa tour.

While announcing the ODI squad on Friday, Sharma said, “When the meeting started it was a surprise to everyone. What will be the reaction on hearing such talk before the start of T20 World Cup. Everyone present in the meeting asked him to reconsider his decision to step down from T20 captaincy. It can be talked about after the World Cup.

He further said that, “All the selectors felt at that time that this might affect the performance in the World Cup. Virat was asked to remain the captain for Indian cricket. All those present in the meeting including Board President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah said this.”

The Chief Selector said, “The members of the selection committee, board officials were all there. Everyone had spoken. The T20 World Cup was around the corner and we didn’t want the decision to affect the team. He took the decision and we respect that. But we all asked him to consider it.

Sharma further said, “It was Virat’s decision and no one asked him to leave the captaincy. Once he took that decision, the selectors also had to take a decision and there could be only one captain in the limited overs format.

Asked whether Kohli was informed about his removal from the ODI captaincy at that time, Sharma said the selectors had given him full indications. “Can you tell what time your decision will be. It was not the right time and we were playing the World Cup. We didn’t have to let the World Cup campaign get affected.”

In the end, he said, “I called Virat as soon as the selection committee meeting took place. We did not want to tell in the meeting and that is why we told him after the meeting. Kohli agreed. I can’t tell what happened to us but it was a good thing.

Why was Rohit not selected?

The selector Chetan Sharma also said that keeping in mind the upcoming important series and the T20 World Cup, the decision was taken not to field Rohit Sharma in the ODI series against South Africa. “That’s why we decided that Rohit should work on his fitness by continuing his rehab,” Sharma said.

After announcing the squad for the ODI series against South Africa, he said, “There is a lot of cricket happening these days. No player wants to get hurt. Everybody wants to play. No one wants to get hurt intentionally. This is the reason why Rohit was stopped from playing this match. He has to play the World Cup and important series ahead.

It is worth noting that Rohit Sharma was appointed as the regular captain of white ball cricket and vice-captain of the Test team before the tour of South Africa. But he got injured before the tour and KL Rahul got the responsibility in his place. On Friday, Rahul was also made the captain for the ODI series. India will play three ODIs against South Africa on January 19, 21 and 23.