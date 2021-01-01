Cheteshwar Pujara first half century in 12 innings Cheteshwar Pujara will have to wait for the 19th century; Cheteshwar Pujara anxious ninety: Robinson breaks India’s wall, Cheteshwar Pujara is the victim of anxious ninety, 968 days and 35 innings of rage

Cheteshwar Pujara’s bat, which is considered to be the new wall of Team India, answered once again. He fell victim to Robinson’s ball in the second innings of 91 on the fourth day of the third Test against England. He didn’t add to the score on the third day. Here a big play was expected from him so that the Indian team could reach a safe score by closing the gap of a huge lead of 352 runs.

Centuries awaited and long

This is Pujara’s first half-century in the last 12 innings, but he will still have to wait for his 19th Test century. It has been 968 days since Pujara scored a Test century. He scored his last century in January 2019 against Australia. Pujara, meanwhile, has played 35 innings.

Skipper Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara had a big responsibility on the fourth day, but the England team took a new ball as soon as they came on the field. As a result, Pujara’s wicket fell before India could score on the third day. Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Virat Kohli shared a 99-run stand for the second wicket.

By the end of the third day’s play, India were 215 for four in the second innings. Pujara was unbeaten on 91 and Kohli on 45. Bad lighting forced the game to close early on the third day.

