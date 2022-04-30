Cheteshwar Pujara in England back in form scores second double ton for Sussex – Cheteshwar Pujara’s return to Team India? 531 runs scored in three matches in England

Cheteshwar Pujara, who has gone to England to try to find a rhythm to return to the Indian Test team, is seen in fine form. He has scored two double centuries in three matches in county cricket. He has scored three consecutive centuries. He has so far scored 531 runs in five innings of three matches. The veteran batsman was dropped from the Indian Test team after losing the Test series in South Africa earlier this year.

In this four-day match against Durham in the County Championship’s second division, Pujara was dismissed for 203 runs in 334 balls on Saturday. The veteran batsman, who started the day with 107 runs, hit 24 fours in his innings. With the help of his double century, Sussex scored 538 runs to take a 315-run lead in the first innings.

Durham’s first innings was bowled out for 223 runs. This was Pujara’s third century in five innings, looking to make a comeback in the Indian team. He scored six and an unbeaten 201 in his debut for Sussex, helping the team draw the match after a follow-on against Derbyshire.

Pujara then played innings of 109 and 12 against Worcestershire. However, in this match his team had to face defeat by 34 runs. Pujara, who was out of the Indian team after the South Africa tour, could return to the team for the last match of the Test series on the tour of England due to this fine rhythm.

Let us inform that last year the last match of the five-match Test series was postponed. This match will be played this year. The matches will be played from July 1 to July 5 at Edgbaston. Team India has a 2-1 lead. India will play three T20Is and ODIs in England this year. The first T20 will be played on July 7.