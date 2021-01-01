Cheteshwar Pujara James Anderson: Cheteshwar Pujara James Anderson holds the record for the 11th time in Test cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara’s poor form continues. This ‘new wall’ of Team India has been breached. Cheteshwar, once another name for faith, is also failing the Oval Test. He disappointed again when the team needed him in the first inning. Anderson’s superb delivery did his job and India’s score was 39/3.

Anderson took the wicket in a record 11th time

India lost their two wickets for 28 runs. Now the whole burden was on Pujara and Kohli. England, on the other hand, wanted to strengthen their grip on the match by taking another wicket here. Joe Root gave the ball to his most experienced bowler, James Anderson. Jimmy didn’t disappoint his captain either. It was the 11th time Anderson had dismissed Pujara. No one in Test cricket has dismissed him more often than this English fast bowler.

Australia understands Pujara’s weakness!

Pujara, who hit four off 30 balls, may have been dismissed by Anderson a maximum of 11 times, but the Indian batsman is a favorite prey of the Australian bowlers. Spinner Nathan Lyon has 10, fast bowler Pat Cummins has seven and Josh Hazlewood has six.



How Pujara was eliminated

Anderson, who brought in the sixth and 20th overs of the innings, performed a miracle on the fourth ball. The ball is thrown slightly outside the off stump. After the movement, Pujara tried to play defensive shots, but the ball took the outside edge of the bat and got stuck in the wicketkeeper’s glove. The umpire showed no hesitation in raising the finger. Thus Ravindra Jadeja entered the field as the new batsman at number five.

Pujara’s last 10 Test innings

If you look at the last 10 innings of the third-ranked Saurashtra batsman, you will be disappointed. You only see one half-century in the scores of 1, 91, 9, 45, 4, 12 *, 21, 38, 8 and 15. He looked impressive after scoring 91 in the second innings of the Leeds Test, but could not save India from a bad defeat.