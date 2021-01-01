Chhatrashala murder case: Court hands over murder case related to wrestler Sushil Kumar to Sessions Court

Highlights Rohini CMM Satveer Singh’s court referred the matter to the Sessions Court.

The chargesheet was filed by the Delhi Police on August 3.

It is yet to be decided to whom this case will be listed.

New Delhi

A Delhi court on Monday directed the Sessions Court to hear the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case. Olympic medalist wrestler Sushil Kumar is accused in the case.

The court took cognizance of the chargesheet filed against Kumar and others on charges of murder, kidnapping and conspiracy. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) of Rohini Court, Satveer Singh Lamba referred the matter to the Sessions Court.

However, it has not been decided yet to whom the case will be listed. Sushil Kumar’s lawyers said the next hearing in the case has been fixed for September 24.

Kumar and the other accused were produced before the court by video conferencing during the hearing of the case before the CMM this morning and their side was presented. Kumar is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

Junior wrestler Sagar Dhankhar died of his injuries

It may be mentioned that Kumar and others are accused of attacking former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankhar and his friends at midnight on May 4-5 over an alleged property dispute. Dhankhar later succumbed to his injuries. The postmortem report revealed that Dhankhar’s death was caused by a brain injury caused by a blunt object.

The main accused is wrestler Sushil Kumar.

Delhi Police on August 3 filed a chargesheet in connection with the naming of Olympic medalist wrestler Kumar as the main accused. The judge noted the final report on August 6.

Police said the incident near the stadium was a conspiracy by Kumar who wanted to establish his dominance among young wrestlers. In the chargesheet, the police have given scientific evidence including the statement given by Dhankhar before his death, location of the accused, CCTV footage, weapons found at the spot and vehicle.