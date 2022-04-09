Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Find Out When Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Result Will Be Announced – cgbse Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Exam Result Date Coming Soon on cgbse.nic.in

10th and 12th board exams are over in Chhattisgarh and now students are waiting for their results (CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board Results 2022). According to reports, results of 10th and 12th exams of Chhattisgarh Board (Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th results 2022) may be announced in mid-May. However, no date has been given by the board yet. According to the information received, the work of checking the answer sheet has started.Only 40 copies are being sent daily to teachers for fair evaluation. Evaluation of the copies was started from March 28 and guidelines were also given to the evaluators to check the correct and appropriate copy. Assessors are asked to read the model’s answer correctly, and are also instructed for step marking. In addition, the Department of Education has instructed all assessors not to make any mistakes in the calculation of marks.

After the results are announced, students can view the official website of the board at cgbse.nic.in and results.cgg.nic.in. The Board of Secondary Education had conducted the 10th board examination from March 3 to March 23. At the same time, 12th class examinations were held from March 2 to March 30. Examination was held from 09.15 am to 12.15 pm.

Chhattisgarh Board will be able to check the results of 10th and 12th with 2022 steps



Step 1: First of all, go to the official website results.cgg.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the results link on the website.

Step 3: Now fill out and submit the requested information.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check it out now.

Step 6: Print it out for the future.