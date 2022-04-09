Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Find Out When Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Result Will Be Announced – cgbse Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Exam Result Date Coming Soon on cgbse.nic.in
Only 40 copies are being sent daily to teachers for fair evaluation. Evaluation of the copies was started from March 28 and guidelines were also given to the evaluators to check the correct and appropriate copy. Assessors are asked to read the model’s answer correctly, and are also instructed for step marking. In addition, the Department of Education has instructed all assessors not to make any mistakes in the calculation of marks.
After the results are announced, students can view the official website of the board at cgbse.nic.in and results.cgg.nic.in. The Board of Secondary Education had conducted the 10th board examination from March 3 to March 23. At the same time, 12th class examinations were held from March 2 to March 30. Examination was held from 09.15 am to 12.15 pm.
Chhattisgarh Board will be able to check the results of 10th and 12th with 2022 steps
Step 1: First of all, go to the official website results.cgg.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the results link on the website.
Step 3: Now fill out and submit the requested information.
Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Check it out now.
Step 6: Print it out for the future.
