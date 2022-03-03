Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE 10th Exam 2022 starting from today, check the guidelines
According to the Chhattisgarh Board exam schedule, the exams will start at 9 am and will continue till 12:15 pm. The exam will be conducted in a shift of three hours duration, 15 minutes will be allotted for pre-paper formalities. Students appearing for the exam are advised to reach the examination center by 8:30 am as the process of sitting will start from 9 am. Answer sheets will be given at 9.05 am and question papers will be given at 9.10 am. Students will be given 5 minutes to read the question paper and answer writing will start at 9.15 am.
You can check the date sheet of class 10th here-
03 March 2022 – First Language Paper (Hindi, Hindi Specific and Hindi General)
05 March 2022 – Secondary Language Papers (English, English Specific and English General)
March 08, 2022 – Social Sciences
March 10 – Science
March 12, 2022 – Vocational Course Paper
March 15, 2022 – Mathematics
March 21, 2022 – Third Language Paper
March 23, 2022 – Special Disability Student Exam
Remember these guidelines on the day of the board exam 2022
- A student will not be admitted to the examination center without an admission card.
- Due to Covid 19, a face mask or face shield personalized hand sanitizer will be mandatory for students.
- Social distance has to be observed while entering and exiting the examination hall.
- The Kovid guidelines mentioned on the ticket must be followed.
- Electronic gadgets will not be allowed in the examination hall.
- Students have to arrive at the examination center 30 minutes before the reporting time.
- Before answering the questions, read all the instructions given on the question paper and answer sheet.
