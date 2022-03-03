Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE 10th Exam 2022 starting from today, check the guidelines

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has started 10th and 12th board examinations. The 12th board exams have started from March 2, while the 10th board exams 2022 are starting from today (March 03, 2022). The 10th exams will be held from March 03 to March 23, 2022. Students should bring their CGBSE Class 10 Admission Card with them to the 2022 Examination Center as it will be checked at the entrance hall and during the examination.According to the Chhattisgarh Board exam schedule, the exams will start at 9 am and will continue till 12:15 pm. The exam will be conducted in a shift of three hours duration, 15 minutes will be allotted for pre-paper formalities. Students appearing for the exam are advised to reach the examination center by 8:30 am as the process of sitting will start from 9 am. Answer sheets will be given at 9.05 am and question papers will be given at 9.10 am. Students will be given 5 minutes to read the question paper and answer writing will start at 9.15 am.

You can check the date sheet of class 10th here-

03 March 2022 – First Language Paper (Hindi, Hindi Specific and Hindi General)

05 March 2022 – Secondary Language Papers (English, English Specific and English General)

March 08, 2022 – Social Sciences

March 10 – Science

March 12, 2022 – Vocational Course Paper

March 15, 2022 – Mathematics

March 21, 2022 – Third Language Paper

March 23, 2022 – Special Disability Student Exam

Remember these guidelines on the day of the board exam 2022

A student will not be admitted to the examination center without an admission card.

Due to Covid 19, a face mask or face shield personalized hand sanitizer will be mandatory for students.

Social distance has to be observed while entering and exiting the examination hall.

The Kovid guidelines mentioned on the ticket must be followed.

Electronic gadgets will not be allowed in the examination hall.

Students have to arrive at the examination center 30 minutes before the reporting time.

Before answering the questions, read all the instructions given on the question paper and answer sheet.