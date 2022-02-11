Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2022: CGBSE Board Exam 2022 Datesheet: Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Board Exam Schedule Announced, View Full Date

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE), Raipur has published the schedule for 10th and 12th Examination 2022 (Chhattisgarh Board Examination 2022 Date Schedule). Exams will be conducted offline. Class 10 board exams will be held from Thursday, March 03 to Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The 12th board exam will be held on Wednesday from March 2 to March 30. Students can check the schedule by visiting the official website of Chhattisgarh Board, cgbse.nic.in.According to the schedule of 10th and 12th board exams issued by Chhattisgarh Board CGBSC, the exams will be held between 09:15 am and 12.15 pm. Students are requested to reach their place by 9 am, half an hour before the commencement of the examination. However, the board may change the schedule of board exams (CGBSE board exam 2022 schedule) depending on the circumstances of the corona virus (COVID 19).

CGBSE 10th Schedule (CGBSE Board 10th Exam Schedule)

03 March 2022 – First Language Paper (Hindi, Hindi Specific and Hindi General)

05 March 2022 – Secondary Language Papers (English, English Specific and English General)

March 08, 2022 – Social Sciences

March 10 – Science

March 12, 2022 – Vocational Course Paper

March 15, 2022 – Mathematics

March 21, 2022 – Third Language Paper

March 23, 2022 – Special Disability Student Exam

Class 12 Schedule (CGBSE Board 12th Exam Schedule)

02 March 2022 – First Language Papers (Hindi, Hindi Specific and Hindi General)

04 March 2022 – Second Language Paper

07 March 2022 – Mathematics (New Curriculum), New Curriculum Paper – Elements of History, Science and Mathematics Agriculture, Drawing and Painting, Physics, Food and Nutrition, Business Studies,

March 11, 2022 – Old Curriculum Papers (History, New Curriculum Papers – Biology, Economics, Industrial Institutions, Animal Husbandry and Poultry Factors, History of Indian Art,

March 11, 2022 – Elements of Science

March 14, 2022 – Professional Mathematics,

March 16, 2022 – Geography (new and old syllabus)

March 22, 2022 – Optional subject

March 24, 2022 – New Curriculum Papers – Political Science, Chemistry, Accounting, Crop Production and Horticulture, Still Life and Designing, Physiology and First Aid, and New Curriculum Papers for Political Science (Old Curriculum) – Indian Music, Sociology

March 25, 2022 – Psychology, Drawing and Designing, Shorthand, Dance, Agriculture and Home Science,

March 26, 2022 – Sanskrit,

March 29, 2022 – Computer applications

March 30, 2022 – Third Language Papers (Marathi, Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Oriya)