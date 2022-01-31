Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel got furious over central agency raid amid election and questioned pm modi over demonetization

Bhupesh Baghel said that there are some countries where there are two extra players in cricket. In the same way, CBI, IT, ED and DRI are also fighting along with BJP in the elections.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel was in Chandigarh on Monday. During this, he addressed the press conference along with Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu. During the press conference, he was upset about the raids of the central agencies during the elections. At the same time, he also targeted the BJP and the central government while referring to the note ban.

During the press conference in the past, regarding the ED raid on the relatives of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, Bhupesh Baghel said that in the states where elections are held, there are raids of the opposition parties by CBI, ED and IT. There are also some countries where there are two extra players in cricket. In the same way, CBI, IT, ED and DRI are also fighting along with BJP in the elections.

During this, he also asked that when PM Modi had eliminated black money by demonetisation, then where did this money come from. The first question should be from PM Modi that when there is no black money in the country, then from where did it get caught? Along with this, he also targeted the BJP government at the Center regarding inflation. Baghel said that ever since the Modi government came to the Centre, inflation in the country is ruining the people.

Apart from this, Bhupesh Baghel said that the farmers sat on the borders of Delhi for more than a year but did not withdraw the black agriculture laws. But withdrew as soon as the election approached. The Agriculture Minister is again talking about withdrawing the law. He also said that earlier the Modi government snatched jobs from the youth and now farmers in the country are not getting the price for their crops.

At the same time, Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was present in the press conference, has promised to provide 5 lakh jobs in 5 years while presenting the employment model. Along with this, he also promised to increase the wages of MGNREGA from 260 to 350, registration in the labor commission of every laborer and BPL card to every laborer below the poverty line. Sidhu has named his employment promise as Employment Guarantee Mission.