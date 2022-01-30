Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said rahul gandhi will lay foundation on Amar Jawan Jyoti in state

After the Modi government’s decision to extinguish the Amar Jawan Jyoti, the Bhupesh Baghel government of Chhattisgarh has decided to lay the foundation of Amar Jawan Jyoti here. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will lay its foundation on 3 February.

Giving information about this by tweeting on Saturday, CM Bhupesh Baghel wrote that the heroic stories of our martyrs are inspiration for our generations. All those who do not fight for the country will not understand. Rahul Gandhi will lay the foundation of Amar Jawan Jyoti in Chhattisgarh on 3rd February. This will be the true tribute to the sons of Mother India.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Bhupesh Baghel said that the ideology of Congress is inspired by Gandhi. It is about truth and non-violence. While the ideology of PM Modi is that of Savarkar and Godse. It is about violence and conspiracy. Congress and BJP are two different banks of a river.

Regarding laying the foundation of Amar Jawan Jyoti in Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel said that Congress has been a party of sacrificers and knows to respect the sacrifice. History has been a witness that the society which does not maintain the honor of its martyrs, does not preserve the memories of their sacrifices, insults their signs, that society is destroyed. At the same time, he said that the wall of the list of martyrs, memorial tower will also be prepared in Chhattisgarh Amar Jawan Jyoti. The wall of the roll list will be about 25 feet high and about 100 feet long. The wall thickness will be 3 feet.

CM Baghel has organized a government program on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in which the tune of Abide with Me will also be played. Bhupesh Baghel has written in a tweet that today, on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a special event has been organized by the Chhattisgarh Police Band at Marine Drive in Raipur at 5 pm. It has been told that apart from Gandhi’s favorite hymns, his favorite tune Abide With Me will also be played. What better tribute to Bapu than this. Significantly, Abide With Me was removed by the Central Government from the Beating Retreat Ceremony of Republic Day this time.