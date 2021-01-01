Chhattisgarh Congress crisis: Baghel and Singhdev to be summoned from Delhi, Rahul Gandhi to meet on Tuesday: Baghel and Singhdev to be summoned from Delhi

In Chhattisgarh, Rahul Gandhi is now active in bridging the gap between Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Health Minister TS Singhdev. Both the leaders have been summoned to Delhi. Both will meet Rahul on Tuesday. Congress state in-charge PL Punia Bha will be present at this occasion.News of the dispute between Baghel and Singhdev is not new, but Singhdev’s attitude has remained the same for the last one and a half months. He has also visited Delhi several times in August. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

About two weeks ago, pro-Baghel MLA Brihaspat Singh had accused Singhdev of trying to assassinate him. During the confusion, Singhdev left the assembly. He had decided not to participate in the proceedings of the Assembly till the reply of the government. Later, after the mediation of PL Poonia, Brihaspat Singh had apologized and the case was dismissed.

Even before this, Singhdev has repeatedly disagreed with the decisions of the state government. He had objected to the decision to provide government grants to private hospitals in rural areas and said that despite being the health minister, there was no discussion with him on the issue.

The real reason for the dispute between the two leaders is the alleged formula of two and a half years for the Chief Minister’s chair. Neither the Congress High Command nor Singhdev has openly stated that there is such a formula, but Singhdev’s supporters often discuss it.

