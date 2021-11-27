chhattisgarh congress government allow adani enterprises run coal block despite wii warnings

The PEKB (Parsa East and Kete Besan) coal block is owned by Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited and is operated by Adani Enterprises. Adani Enterprises is its official mining developer and operator.

The Congress government of Chhattisgarh seems to be kind to Adani. The Congress government approved the mining despite warnings from the Wildlife Institute of India. Whereas in the report, it was asked to declare that forest area of ​​Chhattisgarh as no go area.

In the meeting of the Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) of the Union Environment Ministry on October 28, the state government had also requested for its immediate approval before the committee. The FAC was discussing the diversion of forest land for the second phase of the PEKB coal block spread over 1,136 hectares. In the meeting, the state government said that the PEKB proposal could be considered in accordance with the law as the Biodiversity Assessment submitted by the Indian Council of Forestry Research The report addresses issues related to biodiversity. As per records Indian Council of Forestry Research (ICFRE) has given green signal for mining in four coal blocks of Hasdeo Aranya coalfield.

In the meeting of the Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) of the Union Environment Ministry on October 28, the state government had also requested for its immediate approval before the committee. The FAC was discussing the diversion of forest land for the second phase of the PEKB coal block spread over 1,136 hectares. In the meeting, the state government said that the PEKB proposal could be considered in accordance with the law as the Biodiversity Assessment submitted by the Indian Council of Forestry Research The report addresses issues related to biodiversity. As per records Indian Council of Forestry Research (ICFRE) has given green signal for mining in four coal blocks of Hasdeo Aranya coalfield.

ICFRE in its report said that Tara, Parsa, PEKB and Kete extensions which are either already open or in the final stage of getting statutory clearances. Therefore, mining can be considered here. However, the FAC eventually deferred a decision on the issue.

But the minutes of the meeting also show that ICFRE and the state ignored several objections raised by WII, which were included as part of the second section of the ICFRE report. WII said the development of coal mines and infrastructure would harm the wildlife here. It can have even more effects on larger animals like elephants. Along with this, WII also said that conflicts between elephants and people have already been seen at many places in the state and in the coming time this conflict may become very big.