Chhattisgarh News: Jobs for Chhattisgarh Unemployed On: Good news for the unemployed!

Highlights Direct recruitment of attendants in Chhattisgarh State Electricity Company

Local residents of Bastar and Surguja divisions will be eligible

Native residents of Chhattisgarh can apply in other areas

Tenth passers will get job opportunities

Applications from 21 August to 20 September

Raipur

There is good news for young people waiting for a job in the state. Here Chhattisgarh State Electricity Company has invited online applications for direct recruitment for the posts of Attendant (Line). According to the information received, 1500 posts will be directly recruited as field staff. In this, the residents of Chhattisgarh will get jobs. Candidates who have passed 10th can apply for direct recruitment. Applications can be submitted by logging on to www.cspc.co.in from 21st August to 20th September 2021.

Skilled staff will be ready for electrical work

Giving this information, Ankit Anand, President, Chhattisgarh State Electricity Company, said that 1500 attendants will be recruited in Chhattisgarh Distribution Company. Recruitment of these positions will provide jobs to local residents, while on the other hand, skilled staff will be created for electrical work at the field level. He said that an advertisement has been given for the recruitment.

Recruitment for reserved-unreserved posts

Reservations are provided as per the rules of the State Government. Of these, 174 posts will be reserved for Scheduled Castes, 426 posts for Scheduled Tribes and 232 posts for Other Backward Classes, while the remaining 668 posts will remain unreserved.

Can apply locally

Ankit Anand said that only natives of Bastar and Surguja divisions can apply for recruitment for power offices. This will provide government jobs to the youth in the tribal areas. Candidates from all over the state can apply for recruitment in all the remaining district power offices. Experienced contract workers in skilled cadre will be given the benefit of experience in recruitment of linemen.

Find out where – how many posts are being filled

In Jagdalpur division 05 SC, 83 ST, 32 OBC posts are reserved and 18 posts are for unreserved category. 07 SC, 84 ST, 30 OBC posts are reserved for Ambikapur area and 41 are reserved for unreserved category. For Raipur, Bilaspur, Raigad, Rajnandgaon and Durg area, 162 SC, 259 ST, 170 OBC posts are reserved and 609 are reserved for unreserved category. Information on application fees, eligibility, scholarships, obligations, educational qualifications, selection process and other conditions can be found on the Power Company website.