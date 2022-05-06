Chhattisgarh: On the decision to take the toppers on a helicopter tour, people said- will the future be made by taking a ride? – Toppers will get a helicopter ride in the board exam

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said that the first 10 students of Class X and XII board exams will get a helicopter ride as a reward. The announcement was made by the Chief Minister while addressing a press conference during the constituency-wise public relations drive at Rajpur in Balrampur district, 420 km from the state capital Raipur.Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also tweeted this information. After this announcement made by the Chief Minister, different reactions of the people have come to the fore.

This decision was appreciated by many and criticized by many. Some people are saying that helicopter ride will not affect the future of the students.

User Rahul Rai wrote, “If I were you, I would have announced a lifetime of free education for all those toppers, perhaps a complete education rather than a helicopter ride would be more useful for shaping their future.”

One user, Vineet, jokingly wrote, “Exactly right and life imprisonment to the parents of those who spread it.”

User Anurag Kashyap wrote, “Do something so that the students will be able to operate the helicopter / plane on their own as required. Than that. “

At the same time, a user named Dharmendra wrote, “Nothing will happen if you fly in a helicopter. Sir, not all 12th pass students get admission in government colleges. The number of 12th pass students is not the same. Number of colleges every 10 km.” Please open a college in Chhattisgarh.

Announcing the helicopter ride, the Chief Minister had said, “Air travel is everyone’s desire. I believe that helicopter ride will create in the minds of children the desire to fly high in the sky of life and they will be able to achieve their goals.” To achieve this, sharpen your skills. “