Entertainment

Chhavi Mittal suffering from breast cancer actress share photo and video after surgery

13 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Chhavi Mittal suffering from breast cancer actress share photo and video after surgery
Written by admin
Chhavi Mittal suffering from breast cancer actress share photo and video after surgery

Chhavi Mittal suffering from breast cancer actress share photo and video after surgery

breadcrumb

Television

oi-prachi

,

Big updates have come out regarding the health of TV and web series show actress Chhavi Mittal. According to the information received, Chhavi Mittal has recently undergone breast cancer surgery. Chhavi Mittal has informed a few days ago that she is facing a serious disease like cancer.

Chhavi Mittal has shared many pictures of her selfie on Instagram after breast cancer surgery. While sharing her picture, the actress wrote in the caption that when the anesthesiologist told me to close my eyes and think something positive. Chhavi further wrote that I saw that my beautiful breast is completely healthy, then I went for surgery.

Chhavi Mittal

Next thing I know I am cancer free. Taking forward his point, Chhavi wrote that the surgery took 6 hours. Many processes were done. For now, it will take a long time to recover. But the good thing is that now it is about to get better. The worst is over. Your prayers were with me.

I need them now. Because I’m in so much pain right now. The pain, which reminds me of that big fight. Which I just won with a smile on my face. Thank you guys for staying with me. Your messages brought tears to my eyes. Don’t stop praying.

Chhavi Mittal

After this, Chhavi has written for her husband that last but most important. I couldn’t have done this without your madness. Mohit Hussain. Never want to see tears in your eyes again. Let us inform that Chhavi Mittal shared the information of cancer on 16 April. Before the surgery, Chhavi Mittal was also seen dancing with her husband in the hospital.

  • nia51 1650907762

    Nia Sharma’s killer summer look in summer is VIRAL on the internet, see pictures in private

  • palakshweta2 1589199927 1650697369

    Palak Tiwari’s big allegation on stepfather – Mother Shweta Tiwari runs the house alone, did not bear the expenses of her brother!

  • bhartiwork 1650106061

    Bharti Singh returns to shooting away from 12-day-old son – Wants another child too, watch VIDEO

  • tdutta1 1649782394

    The desire to descend has become so hot, the sexiest photoshoot, will say Uff on seeing

  • kbc14 1649499349

    Kaun Banega Crorepati KBC 14 registration begins, today Amitabh Bachchan will ask the first question

  • nagin11 1649156456

    Rashmi Desai’s killer lightning look in Naagin 6, will be blown away by the sexy photoshoot

  • gd 1601458401 1649059588

    Gurmeet Chaudhary – Daughter took birth at Debina’s house in Navratri, shared the video and showed the first glimpse

  • shilpa she 1648297602

    Shehnaz Gill said for the first time on being trolled – Siddharth Shukla always wanted to see me laugh

  • kapilsharmarrr 1648203011

    Bad news for The Kapil Sharma Show fans, the show will be closed in 1 month due to Kapil Sharma?

  • gill3 1648122089

    Shahnaz Gill, who became a retro heroine, played magic in the photoshoot, the fans said – will not lose sight

  • trplist 1648034298

    Kapil show’s shock to Anupama in TRP of top 10 TV shows, fans showered love on Naagin 6

  • naaginpratha1 1647867385

    Naagin 6 Spoiler: Will the entry of a new serpent bring a storm in the life of the rest of the serpent system?

english summary

Chhavi Mittal suffering from breast cancer actress share photo and video after surgery

Story first published: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 18:02 [IST]

#Chhavi #Mittal #suffering #breast #cancer #actress #share #photo #video #surgery

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment