Chhavi Mittal suffering from breast cancer actress share photo and video after surgery

Big updates have come out regarding the health of TV and web series show actress Chhavi Mittal. According to the information received, Chhavi Mittal has recently undergone breast cancer surgery. Chhavi Mittal has informed a few days ago that she is facing a serious disease like cancer.

Chhavi Mittal has shared many pictures of her selfie on Instagram after breast cancer surgery. While sharing her picture, the actress wrote in the caption that when the anesthesiologist told me to close my eyes and think something positive. Chhavi further wrote that I saw that my beautiful breast is completely healthy, then I went for surgery.

Next thing I know I am cancer free. Taking forward his point, Chhavi wrote that the surgery took 6 hours. Many processes were done. For now, it will take a long time to recover. But the good thing is that now it is about to get better. The worst is over. Your prayers were with me.

I need them now. Because I’m in so much pain right now. The pain, which reminds me of that big fight. Which I just won with a smile on my face. Thank you guys for staying with me. Your messages brought tears to my eyes. Don’t stop praying.

After this, Chhavi has written for her husband that last but most important. I couldn’t have done this without your madness. Mohit Hussain. Never want to see tears in your eyes again. Let us inform that Chhavi Mittal shared the information of cancer on 16 April. Before the surgery, Chhavi Mittal was also seen dancing with her husband in the hospital.

