chhetri-indian-footballer-is-one-international-goal-behind-pele-india-played-draw-with-bangladesh-in-saff-cup-2021-ind-vs-ban – IND vs BAN: With 10 players Indian team could not win from Bangladesh, Sunil Chhetri is just one goal behind Pele

Despite Indian star footballer Sunil Chhetri’s 76th international goal, India had to be content with a draw against Bangladesh in the SAIF Cup. Chhetri is now just one step behind Pele in terms of international goals. Legendary Brazilian footballer Pele has 77 international goals to his name.

The Indian football team, playing with 10 players, gave Bangladesh a chance to return to the opening match of the SAIF Championship on Monday after star footballer Sunil Chhetri scored his 76th international goal. Despite taking a 1-0 lead initially, India could not win this match and the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Captain Sunil Chhetri scored the only goal for India in this match. He gave India the lead in the 27th minute with his own goal. This was his 76th international goal.

Sunil Chhetri is one goal behind Pele

Chhetri is now one goal behind Brazil’s legendary footballer Pele (77 goals in 92 matches). He is fourth in the list of active football players behind Cristiano Ronaldo (111), Lionel Messi (79) and Iraq’s Ali Mabkhout (77).

Let us tell you that 37-year-old Chhetri, playing his 121st match, gave India the lead by scoring a goal in the 27th minute. The Indian team was the better team despite losing control of the ball repeatedly in the first half.

Bangladesh player Vishwanath Ghosh was shown a red card in the 54th minute of the match for a foul against Liston Colaco, forcing the team to play with 10 players.

Coach Igor Stimac’s team, however, failed to stop Bangladesh from launching a counter-attack. Bangladesh leveled the score in the 74th minute of the match with Yasir Arafat’s goal.

Bangladesh has always been a tough opponent for India. As part of the World Cup 2022 qualifiers, in the first leg played in Kolkata, the Indian team scored the equalizing goal in the last minute, while the team won the second leg 2-0.

The Indian team had taken an aggressive approach from the beginning of the match but Bangladesh was also not behind in counter-attacking. Chinglensana Singh’s alertness in the defense did not give him a chance to take the lead in the beginning. Bangladesh also got many corners during this but Udanta Singh defended them brilliantly.

Manveer Singh scored a goal in the 24th minute of the match but the attempt was unsuccessful. Chhetri, however, gave the team the lead only three minutes later. Pritam Kotal gave the ball to Udanta who gave a brilliant pass to Chhetri from the right and the Indian captain had no problem hitting the ball into the goal post.

Liston Colaco missed to extend India’s lead after creating a chance in the 36th minute, then three minutes later, Chhetri made another powerful left foot strike, but Bangladesh goalkeeper Anisur Rahman defended it brilliantly.

Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu contributed to maintain the team’s lead in the 40th minute of the match by intercepting a powerful kick from Biplo Ahmed.

After the interval, Stimac brought in Brandon Fernandes in place of Anirudh Thapa. The Indian team also had a numerical advantage after the 54th minute when the referee showed a red card to Biswanath Ghosh for clashing with Colaco.

Rahman thwarted Manveer and Udanta’s attempts twice in the 61st minute. Stimac then fielded Lalengmawia in place of Colaco and Rahim Ali in place of Udanta. Bangladesh, playing under a new coach after the World Cup Qualifier 2022, scored the equalizer in the 74th minute despite being one player short on the field.

Yasser Arafat dived from a corner and converted it into a goal with the help of a header. After this the game reached a 1-1 draw and in the end the match was declared a draw. Now India will take on Sri Lanka in their second round robin league match on Thursday.