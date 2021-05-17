Chhichhore and Jathi Ratnalu star Naveen Polishetty brings cheer to a fan’s bereaved mother in times of COVID-19





One of probably the most cherished Telugu movies of late has been Jathi Ratnalu. Naveen Polishetty whom the Hindi-speaking viewers would know as Acid from Chhichhore did a fab job in the movie, which left even the highest Tollywood stars tremendous impressed. Lately, a fan of his named Sai wrote to him appreciating his work in the movie. He informed Naveen Polishetty that the comedy film introduced some cheer to his grieving mother was watching Jathi Ratnalu. It appears his dad died due to COVID-19 and the girl was in despair since then. Additionally Learn – Trending Leisure Information Immediately: Mumbai Saga dips additional, Godzilla vs. Kong’s massive leap, Saina is useless and buried

@NaveenPolishety My father handed away not too long ago as a result of of covid19 and my mother has been in despair since then….Solely factor that gave her and us some reduction throughout this grief was your film @Jathiratnalu….it received my mother to smile & chortle once more. thanks a lot sir. — Sai Smaran S (@Smaran_S) May 9, 2021

He replied by extending his condolences to the bereaved son and mentioned that he was glad that he might convey a smile on the face of the girl. He requested him for his contact particulars in order that he might give her a shock. He tweeted, “Am so sorry on your loss man . I do know the ache of dropping a cherished one . Grasp in there. Am glad #jathiratnalu was ready to convey some pleasure to your mother. A contented #MothersDay to her. Dm me your particulars. I’ll strive and shock her (sic).” Additionally Learn – Jathi Ratnalu field workplace assortment: Naveen Polishetty starrer is a MASSIVE BLOCKBUSTER worldwide

Am so sorry on your loss man . I do know the ache of dropping a cherished one . Grasp in there. Am glad #jathiratnalu was ready to convey some pleasure to your mother. A contented #MothersDay to her. Dm me your particulars. I’ll strive and shock her https://t.co/4Sq3S7sSUf — Naveen Polishetty (@NaveenPolishety) May 10, 2021

Effectively, Naveen Polishetty stored his phrase and did a video name with the girl. He shared a screenshot on Twitter and tweeted, “And a mother smiled once more. all of us want to heal. Attain out to anybody that wants assist. In anyway you’ll be able to . Grasp in there. With hope, compassion and braveness, we are able to tide by way of these times. By serving to one another (sic).” Additionally Learn – What to Watch this Weekend: Roohi, Time to Dance, Fauji Calling, Jathi Ratnalu, Qubool Hai 2.0 – 5 titles to satiate your binge-watching urge

And a mother smiled once more ❤️ all of us want to heal . Attain out to anybody that wants assist. In anyway you’ll be able to . Grasp in there. With hope compassion and braveness we are able to tide by way of these times. By serving to one another. pic.twitter.com/ImWl3tzaIi — Naveen Polishetty (@NaveenPolishety) May 16, 2021

The pandemic has been very harsh on households. Pals, colleagues, family, quick members of the family have misplaced in the battle with COVID-19. This gesture from Naveen Polishetty is certainly heart-warming.

