Chhorii film review starring Nushrratt Bharuccha | Amazon Prime Video movie Chhorii review | ‘Chhori’ movie review-

The film begins with Sakshi (Nushrat Bharucha) and Hemant (Saurabh Goyal) 8 months pregnant, who decide to leave the city for a few days to get rid of the goons. The husband and wife go to the village of their driver Kajla (Rajesh Jais), which is 300 km from the city. There are only 4-5 houses amidst sugarcane fields in the entire village. There he meets Bhanno Devi (Mita Vasisht), the wife of the driver. Due to the backward thinking of Bhanno Devi, at first Sakshi keeps distance from her. But then impressed by his affectionate nature, she gives him the status of even her mother. As time passes, Sakshi realizes some strange happenings in that place. Sometimes he sees some children, sometimes he hears a lullaby. As the days pass, Neha starts feeling confused and the situation gets worse. Also Bhanno Devi's bad behavior surprises him. Is he really just delusional or is the place inhabited by ghosts? The story of the film revolves around a social message. directing 'Chhori' is the official remake of the 2016 Marathi film 'Lapachpi'. Both the films have been directed by Vishal Furia. It was also a good thing for 'Chori', and due to this some shortcomings were also seen. There is a gap of 5 years between both the films. But the director has kept the remake exactly the same as the original, while the film needed some changes in view of the times. Especially on the way to the climax, all the surprise elements are lost from the film. Neither the fear remains in you, nor does the message of the film stick in the mind. Talking about the positive side, Vishal Furia has kept Chhori a bit different from the rest of the horror films. Here an attempt has been made to create fear from the situation, the dialogue and the atmosphere.

Nusrat Bharucha has done a commendable job in the role of 8 months pregnant. Fear, astonishment, perseverance… he has brought all the emotion on his face. At the same time, Mita Vasisht has given her equal support. Although his Haryanvi dialogues are distracting in the beginning, his character has been given so many shades by the director that you slowly get attached to it. Saurabh Goyal, Rajesh Jais and the rest of the cast are good in their characters.

The most important part of any horror film is its technical part. The sound design of the film has been done by Belon Fonseca and the background score has been taken care of by Ketan Sodha. The film has been very good in this department. While the attempt is not made to intimidate by loud music or screams, but has been kept quite mysterious given the hidden message in the film. Anshul Choubey’s cinematography is one of the positive aspects of the film. Some of the scenes are very spectacular. You feel lost along with Sakshi in that scene when Sakshi tries to understand the way through the sugarcane fields by climbing on the roof of the house. Editor Unnikrishna PP could have wrapped up the film a little more. Some scenes are repeated several times, which if cut, could have comfortably shortened the film by 10-15 minutes. The film could have been tightened on the editing table, but here it is lacking.

Overall, the Nushrat Bharucha starrer horror film ‘Chhori’ has managed to scare and raise some important issues despite some shortcomings. If you love watching horror movies, then Chhori is a must watch. 3 stars to the film from Filmibeat.