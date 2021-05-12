Chhota Rajan Gadget Clock, Age, Girlfriend, Wife, Family, Biography & More – Gadget Clock

Chhota Rajan Gadget Clock, Age, Girlfriend, Spouse, Household, Biography & More – Gadget Clock



Rajendra Sadashiv Nikalje, higher referred to as Chhota Rajan, is an Indian gangster who was as soon as the correct hand of the notorious Indian felony Dawood Ibrahim. As of 2021, he’s serving life imprisonment at Tihar Jail in New Delhi.

Chhota Rajan was born on Tuesday, 13 January 1959 (age 62 years; as of 2021) within the Tilaknagar space of Chembur, Mumbai. His zodiac signal is Capricorn. In childhood, Rajan was hardly fascinated with research and left his college after clearing class 5. He then started doing petty jobs to earn his dwelling. When he was in his teenagers, he began promoting film tickets in black outdoors Shankar Cinema in Mumbai.

Bodily Look

Top (approx.): 5′ 6″

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Black

Household & Caste

Chhota Rajan belongs to a Marathi Scheduled Caste household.

Dad and mom & Siblings

Chhota Rajan is the son of Sadasiv Sakharam Nikalje (peon) and Laxmibai Sadavshiv Nikalje. His mom died on the age of 88 in 2014 in Mumbai. He has three brothers and two sisters named Sunita Chavan and Malini Sakpal. His youthful brother, Deepak Nikalje, is related to the Republican Social gathering of India.

Spouse & Kids

Chhota Rajan is married to Nikita Baid. The couple has three daughters, Ankita Nikalje, Nikita Nikalje, and Khushi Nikalje.

Moving into the world of Crime

When Rajan was nonetheless a teen, he began promoting film tickets in black outdoors the Shankar Cinema in Mumbai. As soon as, whereas Rajan was promoting film tickets in black, the Mumbai police lathi-charged outdoors the cinema to clamp down on black advertising. As a constable hit him with a stick, it enraged Rajan, and he instantly snatched the stick from him and began beating him. This was Rajendra Sadashiv Nikhalje’s first encounter with the police. Many policemen acquired injured throughout the incident. Subsequently, Rajendra was arrested by the police. By the point Sadashiv was launched on bail from the jail, many gangs of miscreants in Mumbai had saved an eye fixed on him. Quickly, he joined gangster Rajan Nair, i.e., Bada Rajan’s gang, and entered the world of crime.

Felony Profession

Rajan began by committing petty crimes in Chembur, Mumbai. After becoming a member of fingers with Bada Rajan, Rajendra began getting concerned in crimes like smuggling, extortion, and drug trafficking. Whereas Rajendra continued together with his enterprise of black-marketing film tickets, Bada Rajan’s rival Sanjeeva Devadiga (who ran a country-made liquor store close to the Sahakar Cinema and was additionally into the enterprise of black-marketing of tickets) tried to oust him from the enterprise. Reportedly, Devadiga’s males used to maintain just a few film tickets for themselves, after promoting the tickets in black. They typically took their seats within the midst of ladies and teased them throughout the exhibits. This led to a conflict between Bada Rajan’s group and Devadiga’s group. Occasional fights have been frequent between the boys of the 2 teams. Throughout one such brawl, Chhota Rajan, together with a bunch of boys, was booked underneath the controversial Upkeep of Inner Safety Act (Misa) in 1975. He was arrested and sentenced to jail for 2 years. Chhota Rajan got here out of jail as a hardened felony.

The Rise of Chhota Rajan

In response to some sources, in 1982, Bada Rajan’s enemy the Pathan brothers with the assistance of Abdul Kunju acquired Bada Rajan killed outdoors the court docket. After Bada Rajan’s homicide, the gang was in fingers of Rajendra and shortly obtained the identify ‘Chhota Rajan.’ Rajan pledged to avenge the demise of his gang chief Bada Rajan. Kunju when got here to know concerning the motive of Chotta Rajan, he surrendered to the Crime Department in 1983 to flee Rajan. In April 1984, when police took Kunju to a hospital for remedy, Rajan began firing at him. Nevertheless, Kunju survived. After the incident, Dawood known as Rajan to fulfill him and provided him to affix his (Dawood’s) gang and he agreed. He quickly traced Kunju and shot him lifeless at a cricket floor in Mumbai.

Turning into the Proper-Hand of Dawood

Chhota Rajan impressed Dawood by his daring nature and honesty. In 1987, Dawood despatched Rajan to Dubai to take up an task, which he accomplished efficiently. As part of Dawood’s group, Rajan used to take extortion from builders and wealthy individuals in Mumbai.

Slowly, Dawood began having religion in Rajan and their friendship grew manifold. Dawood began involving Rajan in his each determination and Rajan rose to be his proper hand. Their rising friendship pricked Chhota Shakeel and he shaped a staff that consisted of Sharad Shetty, Sunil Rawat, and Shakeel himself. Collectively, they provoked Dawood towards Rajan.

Break up with Dawood

From 1984 to 1993, Rajan and Dawood have been thought of a deadly mixture in Mumbai’s underworld. Nevertheless, after the Mumbai serial blasts in 1993, the duo fell out. At the moment, Rajan framed an unbiased gang that continuously clashed with Dawood Ibrahim’s D-Firm.

Reportedly, the principle purpose behind their cut up was the homicide of Ibrahim Parkar, husband of Dawood’s sister, Haseena Parkar, by Arun Gawli’s gang. Dawood wished Rajan to avenge the homicide of Ibrahim, however Rajan didn’t take his order severely and saved finishing up his regular operations. This gave Chhota Shakeel an opportunity to take Rajan’s place. Shakeel assured Dawood to take his revenge, efficiently accomplished the operation, and have become a purpose for the Dawood-Rajan cut up.

Dawood’s Try to Assassinate Chhota Rajan

Since Rajan’s cut up with Dawood, there have been occasional gang wars between the 2. In September 2000, whereas Rajendra was attending a celebration in a resort in Bangkok, Thailand, Dawood despatched Chhota Shakeel to kill him. Earlier than Shakeel reached the resort, Chhota Rajan acquired a name, informing him concerning the assassination. Rajan quickly reached the Indian Embassy and met an officer there. Inside just a few hours, he was despatched to Kathmandu and from there to Malaysia.

The failed assassination try proved to be heavy for Dawood. In 2001, Rajan shot lifeless two of Dawood’s associates, Vinod and Sunil Soans, in Mumbai. Whereas their deaths didn’t have an effect on Dawood a lot, in January 2003, Rajan’s gang members gunned down Sharad, the chief finance supervisor, and cash laundering agent of Dawood Ibrahim on the India Membership in Dubai. It was an enormous defeat for Dawood because the homicide was tried at a location that Dawood thought of his operational yard and the monetary and financial data of the crime syndicate operations managed by Sharad was by no means totally recovered by Dawood. Quickly, Rajan left Dubai and went to Australia. After dwelling in Australia for seven years, Chhota Rajan moved to Bali, Indonesia, on a faux passport (the identify on the passport was of Mohan Kumar).

Murdering the Crime Journalist Jyotirmoy Dey

In June 2011, Chhota Rajan employed a contract killer for Rs. 5 lakh to aim the homicide of the senior crime reporter Jyotirmoy Dey in Mumbai. Reportedly, he ordered the killing as he was irked by his portrayal as a small-time criminal in a ebook that J Dey was planning to jot down.

Arrest and Conviction

In 2015, Rajan was captured in Bali, Indonesia, after Australian police said that he had travelled to Bali with an Indian faux passport by the identify of Mohan Kumar. Reportedly, he was clearing the immigration when the authorities requested him to disclose his identify. Rajan instantly gave his unique identify ‘Rajendra Sadashiv Nikalje’ after which corrected himself and stated, Mohan Kumar. This created doubt within the minds of the authorities and so they carried out an identification course of.

Through the course of 11 out of 18 factors of his fingerprints matched with the id of Rajendra, confirming that he was Chhota Rajan. He was then deported to India on 6 November 2015.

In India, Rajan was sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment n 2017 within the faux passport case by a particular CBI court docket in New Delhi. In 2018, he was held responsible in journalist J. Dey’s homicide case and was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Maharashtra MCOCA court docket.

Info/Trivia

Moreover Chhota Rajan, Rajendra can be popularly referred to as Nana, a reputation given to him by the Gujarati Builders.

Chhota Rajan was impressed by Haji Mastan, Karim Lala, and Vardha Bhai to step into the world of crime.

As of 2021, he’s dealing with trials in over 70 instances of homicide, extortion, and drug smuggling.

Reportedly, within the ’90s, Rajan’s earnings have been round Rs. 80 lakhs per thirty days. He was additionally the proprietor of round 122 unknown accommodations and pubs in Mumbai.

The 1999 Bollywood movie “Vaastav: The Actuality” was loosely primarily based on Chhota Rajan’s life.



In 2002, Vivek Oberoi‘s character of ‘Chandu’ within the movie “Firm” additionally had a resemblance to Rajaan’s life.