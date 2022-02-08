Chicago-area high school students stage walkout after principal tells them to mask up for class or leave



A group of high school students in the Chicago area walked out of class on Monday after being told they had to wear masks to attend class.

The walkout came after Sangamon County Circuit Court Judge Rylin Grisco issued a temporary injunction against Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s requirement to wear a school mask to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

A video shared on Twitter by John JK, publisher of The Care Report on Substack, shows unmasked Vernon Hills High School students dropping out of school.

Community High School District 128 told Gadget Clock that students who refused to wear masks met with their principal and were given the opportunity to explain their position and ask questions.

The district, which includes Libertyville and Vernon Hills High Schools, said students were given three options Monday: wear a mask to attend class, drop out of school and report parental absences or stay in the gym and complete classwork. ”

Many parents have condemned the district’s decision to make masks compulsory. Speaking to Gadget Clock, several parents said their children had been left in the gym all day with nothing to do.

“For two years now, we have been living under a mandate,” Socrates Vela, Libertyville’s guardian, told Gadget Clock. “My wife and I did not serve in the military, so 20 years later, Illinois bureaucrats could take away our children’s rights.”

Another parent, Kim Bissing, told Gadget Clock she is “proud today of the students of District 128 who chose to go against the school’s unconstitutional mask order.”

“It’s a learning opportunity for them to understand how our government works and when the system has failed, that you must speak up and make your voice heard.” He said.

The district indicated over the weekend that it would still enforce the mask order – in cases filed by more than 700 parents in about 150 school districts across the state, except for the nominal student plaintiff.

The district said the mask order allowed both schools to remain open for private education and extracurricular activities.

Later Monday, Democratic Attorney General Kwame Raul asked the Springfield 4th District Court of Appeals to grant an immediate stay on Grisco’s temporary restraining order.

“Absent from the location, students, teachers and other school staff will be exposed to more Covid-19, which will lead to additional and possibly more widespread infections within the school and to the wider community, increased hospital admissions and deaths, and a shortage of school staff. .Or even school closed, “the appeal said.

Judge Grisco ruled Friday that the Democratic governor had exceeded his authority in an emergency order requiring students and staff to wear face masks. He also revoked other orders, including a mandatory vaccination for school staff.

He agreed with the plaintiffs that students could not be excluded from school for health reasons without the consent of the family or the Public Health Quarantine Order.

At a news conference Monday, Pritzker said the ruling was “out of step with the vast majority of legal analysts.”

“Most importantly, it limits the ability of designated school districts to maintain individual learning requirements,” Pritzker continued. “The judge’s decision created chaos for parents, families, teachers and school administrators. … Wearing a mask was never about what was required by the governor or any other authority. The mask, however, was about doing what was right for most people.” . “

Grisco’s ruling on the Mask Mandate has affected more than 150 school districts, provoking mixed reactions. At least two – St. Charles Community Unit School District 303 and Geneva Community Unit School District 304 – responded with an emergency shutdown on Monday. Chicago Public Schools, meanwhile, has said it will continue to enforce its mask order.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.