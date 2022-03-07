Chicago-area mayor running for Congress rips Kim Foxx: ‘Putting rest of us at risk’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A Chicago suburban mayor went on social media and called on the federal government to intervene after Cook County prosecutor Kim Foxx and what he announced as a county court’s “catch-and-release program” would allow federal armed robbery and attempted murder. Paroli returned to his street.

Orlando Park Mayor Keith Pekau, who is running for Congress this year, told Gadget Clock Digital that he is strengthening his own police department and tapping federal law enforcement if necessary to crack down on Chicago’s failed police progressives. Before he ran for a seat in Illinois’ 6th Congressional District, he said the statewide bail reform would further jeopardize public safety in January 2023.

His police department invested heavily in investigations and used covert patrols and technology, such as license plate readers to identify stolen vehicles entering Orland Park, about 26 miles outside of Chicago.

“We’re really investing heavily in the investigation so that we can make enough evidence that even Kim Fox has to be charged,” Pekau said. “He has no choice because we give them a lot of evidence.”

Chicago mayor launches lightfoot porn-filled rent during Columbus statue controversy, lawsuit claims

Last month, tactical officers spotted a handgun on the floorboard of a suspicious vehicle at Orland Park Mall. Officers approach a man, a woman and a teenager who return to the car and a fight ensues. The man, identified as 32-year-old Nicholas Burch, a three-time convicted felon, and Kelly Turner, 33, who resisted officers, wore a fanny pack to the woman.

Police say he allegedly told the teenager to flee with the bag.

A second handgun and an extension magazine were found inside, police said, a card for Burch’s federal parole officer. And it was discovered that Burch was on electronic surveillance and parole for armed robbery and attempted murder. Following the mall incident, he was charged with armed habitual offense and an offense of obstruction / obstruction.

But a judge set the bond at just $ 5,000, meaning he would be released after posting just $ 500.

Upon hearing of the low bond amount, Pecau contacted the judiciary and went to local news and social media to warn the Cook County leadership.

The DOJ then placed a stay on Burch’s release and canceled the bond with a new judge appointed for the case.

“We go to the Fed whenever we need to because Kim Fox, the state and Chicago are running a catch-and-release program,” Pecau said. “They all support the reform of the criminal justice system, which means the release of violent criminals and their release. It puts the rest of us at risk.”

“These are the communities that you are trying to protect through criminal justice reform, and they are intimidating the people around them,” he added. “We have to keep those people behind bars and keep people safe.”

Pekau has raised concerns about a new law that would eliminate statewide cash bail by January 1, 2023.

“It wouldn’t be cash bail unless it was a murder charge,” Pecau said of Illinois’ upcoming bail reform. “It’s not just in Cook County, it’s in the whole state. Such people will be released, they need to be released in their own recognition.”

He said the law threatens to change the face of public security, which is considered a low-crime area on the outskirts of Chicago, noting that the Dupage County Courthouse is located in Whitten, Illinois.

“These criminals are going to go to that court in this very safe city, and then they will be released to court,” Pekau said.

The FBI index crime data describes crimes against individuals, such as murder, attempted murder and assault, and crimes against property, such as shoplifting or theft of any kind, Pekau said.

In Orlando Park, crime is at its lowest in 27 years, and the data does not reflect the crimes that officers prevented by taking an active approach to removing illegal guns from the streets, he said.

“Last year we removed a criminal from the street with an illegal gun every five days. It doesn’t hurt the index crime because they haven’t done one yet,” Pekau said. “Because of the things we use – we use a lot of technology to identify stolen cars, and they’re coming into town so they can steal into town, but we’re still able to catch them with traffic stops. It’s amazing how many people Drugs and guns are commonplace, so obviously, it allows you to search the car and find things. “

He said the spread of crime from the inner-city Chicago to the suburbs is a growing concern.

“We are very active. We can catch them before they commit another crime,” Pecau told Gadget Clock Digital. “With what’s happening around us – car jacking across the Chicagoland area is now going to Dupage County where they’ve never seen it before.”

The Orlando Park Police Department uses private labs that give an average result of two days compared to state fingerprint labs that take at least eight months, and state DNA labs that take at least six months, Pecau said. Thus, individuals are more likely to be able to return evidence while still in custody and may be charged early to reduce their chances of getting back on the road.

The department has proven so well at evidence processing, Pecau said, that Orland Park has reached an agreement to allow officers to work overtime to help the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

The mayor said he also violated the law by not cooperating with police for Orland Park business. For example, he described how in the past large Oak corporations refused to sign criminal charges against shopkeepers, meaning that the police could not press charges against individuals involved in mass retail theft. Now, Orland Park fines businessmen who do not cooperate.

“We have a 90% approval rating for our police department here. We support them across the board,” Pekau said. “We hire the best people, and we hold them accountable. We take every complaint seriously. So, we make them better, and if no one is employed, you are not here. We are involved with our residents and businesses. To do. ”