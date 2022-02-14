Chicago-area parents rally for school principal removed after making masks optional



Parents and children in a Chicago suburb rallied in support of the principal of a Catholic school who was removed from his post last week after telling families that the masks would be optional at the front school.

Jacob “Doc” Matthias, principal of the Queen of Martyrs Catholic School in Evergreen Park, was placed on administrative leave by the Chicago Archdiocese on Tuesday, a day after sending a letter to the family about the decision to make masks optional for students, faculty and staff. FOX32 told Chicago last week.

In the letter, Matthews wrote that COVID-19 systems have become more harmful than viruses.

“I’ve come to the conclusion that the social-emotional toll that continued COVID protocols have taken on many of our students has become more toxic than the COVID virus,” Matthias wrote in part.

Matthias, who has worked at Brother Rice High School for 43 years and is a veteran of the U.S. Navy Reserve, has received strong support from parents and students in the form of two rallies over the past week, the station said.

The latest rally came on Sunday, when dozens of parents and students gathered outside the school in bitter cold weather and held up signs saying “Restore Dock” and “No more masks”.

“He took a position. I’ve never met the guy, but I appreciate what he did and I think he’s right,” Jim Cugan told WLS-TV. “And I really hope he gets back to school this week.”

Gadget Clock Digital contacted the Chicago Archdiocese to comment on Matthias’ reported removal and his current employment status but did not return immediately.

Local outlets reported that Archdiocese said it did not discuss staff issues.

Matthias was removed after a temporary ban was imposed on the requirement of a mask by Illinois Governor JB Pritzker at the Sangamon County Circuit Court Judge’s School, FOX32 reported that the Democrats exceeded his authority in the ruling.

The Chicago Archdiocese has since made masks optional for its schools, with the exception of schools in Chicago, Oak Park and Evanston, where local health departments have issued orders requiring masks according to the station.