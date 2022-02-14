World

Chicago-area parents rally for school principal removed after making masks optional

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Chicago-area parents rally for school principal removed after making masks optional
Written by admin
Chicago-area parents rally for school principal removed after making masks optional

Chicago-area parents rally for school principal removed after making masks optional

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Parents and children in a Chicago suburb rallied in support of the principal of a Catholic school who was removed from his post last week after telling families that the masks would be optional at the front school.

Jacob “Doc” Matthias, principal of the Queen of Martyrs Catholic School in Evergreen Park, was placed on administrative leave by the Chicago Archdiocese on Tuesday, a day after sending a letter to the family about the decision to make masks optional for students, faculty and staff. FOX32 told Chicago last week.

Opinion: Unmask American children – the federal government should not mask children

In the letter, Matthews wrote that COVID-19 systems have become more harmful than viruses.

Parents and students rallied in support of the principal on leave to make the mask optional.

Parents and students rallied in support of the principal on leave to make the mask optional.
(Fox32 Chicago)

“I’ve come to the conclusion that the social-emotional toll that continued COVID protocols have taken on many of our students has become more toxic than the COVID virus,” Matthias wrote in part.

Matthias, who has worked at Brother Rice High School for 43 years and is a veteran of the U.S. Navy Reserve, has received strong support from parents and students in the form of two rallies over the past week, the station said.

The latest rally came on Sunday, when dozens of parents and students gathered outside the school in bitter cold weather and held up signs saying “Restore Dock” and “No more masks”.

Parents and students read signboards "Restore dock" And "No more masks."

Parents and students hold signs that say “Restore Dock” and “No more masks.”
(Fox32 Chicago)

READ Also  Saudi Arabia will build a city 17 times bigger than London, which will have its own moon, robots will give service, cars will run in the air

“He took a position. I’ve never met the guy, but I appreciate what he did and I think he’s right,” Jim Cugan told WLS-TV. “And I really hope he gets back to school this week.”

Gadget Clock Digital contacted the Chicago Archdiocese to comment on Matthias’ reported removal and his current employment status but did not return immediately.

Local outlets reported that Archdiocese said it did not discuss staff issues.

Matthias was removed after a temporary ban was imposed on the requirement of a mask by Illinois Governor JB Pritzker at the Sangamon County Circuit Court Judge’s School, FOX32 reported that the Democrats exceeded his authority in the ruling.

The Chicago Archdiocese has since made masks optional for its schools, with the exception of schools in Chicago, Oak Park and Evanston, where local health departments have issued orders requiring masks according to the station.

#Chicagoarea #parents #rally #school #principal #removed #making #masks #optional

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Mystery Swirls Around Woman’s ‘Suspicious’ Death in New Jersey – Gadget Clock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment