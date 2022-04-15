Chicago-area vandal smashes dozens of car windows at Honda dealership



More than 80 vehicles belonging to a Chicago-area Honda dealership smashed their windows and a suspect was arrested for vandalism, a local report said Thursday.

Police were called to a dealership in Scabberg, about an hour’s drive west of Chicago, on Thursday morning and saw dozens of vehicles through their back windows, Fox 32 reported.

Sergeant Matt Christensen told the outlet that officers arrested a 20-year-old man on a sidewalk near the dealership. He was reportedly holding a “blunt metal object”.

Scamburg Honda Automobiles manager Matthew Ashford said the vandalism, which was captured on surveillance footage, was seen at other dealerships, but his dealership suffered the most.

A total of 83 vehicles were vandalized, including a car of a customer waiting for service and a mixture of new and used vehicles. Jeep, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen and an Alfa Romeo were among the lot.

Roseanne Tellez of FOX 32, who reported from the scene, shared a video of the damage, showing rows of cars covered in shattered glass.

Police have not released information about the identity of the suspect. More information about the incident has reached Gadget Clock.

Matthew Ashford, general manager of the dealership, said the vandalism comes amid a list deficit for the industry.

“You know you want to be angry, but I guess it doesn’t work very well, so you try to solve the problem,” he said.