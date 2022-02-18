World

Chicago: Armed man accused of stalking Lori Lightfoot was allegedly angry over traffic tickets: prosecutors

A man accused of chasing Chicago Mayor Laurie Lightfoot and firing a gun about a mile from his home has been arrested without bail, prosecutors say.

Joseph Igartua, 37, was charged with three felony counts of reckless discharge of a firearm after driving about 15 times at the Lightfoots home this year, according to the Cook County State Attorney’s Office.

Igartua is accused of bringing a handgun with a round to the chamber and a letter to the mayor’s residence. Prosecutors say he was outraged by the traffic citations he received, according to the report.

“Someone is coming into my house with a loaded weapon, it’s scary,” Lightfoot told WLS-TV in Chicago after the incident. “I’m not going to sugarcoat it. It’s horrible.”

On Saturday, Igartua drove his truck to the Lightfoot residence armed with a handgun which was a round in the chamber and allegedly wrote a letter to the mayor. Igartua allegedly parked his truck and walked home when two Chicago police officers approached him and arrested him, Fox 32 Chicago reported.

Officers took the letter and the gun, which was smashed and returned to Igartua because he had a valid FOID and a license to carry concealment, prosecutors said.

According to the Chicago Tribune, authorities said Igartua was at home to express his displeasure at the traffic quotes he received.

Igartua is accused of returning to the mayor’s residence in his truck on Sunday and driving in the back alley of his home when he was spotted by a Chicago police sergeant parked in a car next to Lightfoot’s garage, authorities said.

Other officers spotted him across the street, and as Igartua walked past the Lightfoot residence, he dropped a packet of papers on the street that allegedly contained a signed letter to the mayor, a issued traffic ticket and a photo of his car, Fox32. Chicago reported.

On Monday, Igartua returned to Lightfoot’s residence and walked down the back alley of his home, when an officer spotted him and alerted other officers in front of the mayor’s house.

Police followed him and operated a speeding traffic stop, authorities said. He was again accused of possessing a gun and was warned.

Prosecutors say Lightfoot was notified of the incident and was “terrified and disturbed.”

Chicago Mayor Laurie Lightfoot is speaking at a science initiative event at the University of Chicago, Chicago, USA, July 23, 2020. REUTERS / Kamil Krajakzinski / File photo

According to the station, on Wednesday, officers monitored Igartua because the investigation was in disguise. During surveillance, officers reportedly saw Igartua driving the truck through an alley in the Lightfoot area and heard five gunshots.

Officers followed Igartua to a gas station, and he was detained, Fox 32 reported.

According to prosecutors, after the latest incident, officers allegedly found two spent shell casings in the driver’s area in front of the vehicle. Igartua then told officers where his handgun was and it lost five rounds.

During the bond hearing on Thursday, Judge Miriam Ahmed ordered Igartua to stay away from the lightfoot and submit his firearms and the identity card of the owner of the firearms.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the judge said, “Our law recognizes that stab victims have a higher chance of receiving threats and violence.” “The court believes that it cannot conclude on the basis of this evidence but the accused is a real threat to this government official, this victim, based on how many times the accused has returned home Home. “

