Chicago Bears release former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles



A Super Bowl-winning quarterback is now entering May to look for a job.

The Chicago Bears announced on Sunday that they had released veteran quarterback Nick Falls, almost four years after he led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots in February 2018.

Falls, 33, made eight starts in two seasons in Chicago when the team acquired him in 2020 for a fourth-round draft pick with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He completed 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions with the Bears for 65.1% of his passes 2,102 yards.

But the Falls made just one start last season – a 25-24 back-road win over the Seattle Seahawks – after the Bears picked Justin Fields No. 11 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. Falls spent most of last season as a third-string quarterback behind Fields and former Cincinnati Bengal Andy Dalton.

With the release of The Bears Foles is expected to save about $ 8 million against their pay cap, which was about $ 4 million this season.

A few weeks ago, Bears general manager Ryan Pauls indicated that the team wanted to trade Foles after adding experienced backup quarterback Trevor Simian to the free agency.

“Nothing pops up now, but we’re working on it,” Paul said via Bears Wire at the end of March. “Hopefully some will pop up.”

Foles joins the Bears after a season with the Jaguars, a time that began with high expectations and a huge deal. However, Falls broke his collarbone in the 2019 season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, paving the way for Gardner Minsheu and Minsheu Mania.

In a strange twist, Jacksonville traded Minshiu to the Eagles in 2021 and he is still on the Philadelphia list. Meanwhile, Doug Pederson, who coached the Eagles and Foles to win the Super Bowl, is now with the Jaguars.

Foles started just four games for Jacksonville in the 2019 season, posting a 0-4 record.

Signal-callers have thrown 14,003 yards, 82 touchdowns and 43 interceptions in his NFL career since the Eagles picked him up to 88 in the 2012 NFL Draft.

Prior to his second stint with the Eagles in 2017, he spent time with the Rams and Chiefs and turned him into a Philly Sports legend.

After Carson Wentz was injured, the Falls took the field and led the Eagles to their only Super Bowl win. Falls won the MVP honor and outscored Tom Brady in the big game, throwing for 373 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He also held a touchdown pass to the famous play “Philly Special”.

Falls is 29-27 in his career, and was named Pro Bowl in 2013.

The Bears have decided to move away from him instead of waiting for a trade partner, the outlet said.