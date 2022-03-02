Sports

Chicago Blackhawks drop interim tag for GM Kyle Davidson

2 days ago
The more the Chicago Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz examined the team’s opening prospects as general manager, the more he realized what he needed in his own organization – even in the club’s recent struggles.

The Blackhawks hired Kyle Davidson on Tuesday, dropping his interim tag instead of leaving the founding franchise for new leadership.

“I think if you knew Kyle … you would understand that he was his own person,” Wirtz said. “He has his own philosophy. … (It) can be quite an advantage, both a new thinker and a free-thinking thinker, but he also understands our starting point very efficiently. So you can get the best of both worlds in this intelligence.”

The GM job is another step in the rapid growth of 33-year-old Davidson, who joined Blackhawks in 2010 as a hockey operations intern. Over the years the company has had various titles in Sudbury, Ontario, Native, including Video Analyst, Hockey Operations Manager and Assistant GM. He oversaw the team’s pay-cap management before being promoted to interim GM job.

But the franchise has only appeared in one post season in the last five years. After starting this season with a playoff aspiration, it is seventh in the Central Division with a 19-27-8 record.

The Chicago Blackhawks management team, from left, named Chairman Rocky Wirtz, CEO Danny Wirtz, General Manager Kyle Davidson, and Business Operations President Jamie Faulkner at a NHL Hockey press conference on Tuesday after naming Davidson as the team's new general manager. 2022, in Chicago. Instead of leaving the franchise for the new leadership, Davidson dropped his interim tag and became the team's 10th general manager. Davidson has been with the Blackhawks since joining the organization in 2010 as a hockey operations intern.

(AP Photo / Charles Rex Arbogast)

Davidson was at the team’s front office throughout the recession, working for Stan Bowman. But when discussing his plans for the organization, he seems almost new.

“It’s going to be a very broad shift in philosophy because I’m a new person with some conviction about how we should move forward,” Davidson said.

Davidson, who was born with a congenital heart defect that led to three open-heart surgeries, did not downplay the team’s direction.

“We’re going to see more of a reconstruction here,” he said. “I think there are some things we really need to fix that will take time. It will take time.”

Davidson was among the six candidates known for the job. The team said it included Carolina Hurricane Assistant GM Eric Tulsky, former NHL forward Scott Melanby, longtime NHL executive Peter Chiarelli, Tampa Bay Lightning executive Matthew Darche and Chicago Cubs executive Gibbons.

Former Blackhawks forwards Eddie Olkjik, Marian Hosa and Patrick Sharp Wirtz, and Jaime Faulkner, president of business operations, assisted in the team’s search. Mike Ford, executive chairman of Sportology and a former executive at Chelsea FC, also assisted in an advisory role.

Eventually, the organization settles on a familiar personality.

“I’ve told people before. When I leave a meeting with Kyle, I feel good,” Wirtz said. “I’m feeling more confident. I’m feeling more confident, and I think it’s a feeling that hopefully everyone here and fans will start to understand and they will really understand Kyle’s plans to move forward.”

Davidson was promoted to an interim job after Bowman resigned in October following a report by an outside law firm that found the company mishandled allegations that an assistant coach sexually assaulted a player during the team’s Stanley Cup in 2010.

The report also contributed to the departure of Al McIjack, another top hockey executive in Chicago, and the NHL fined the team $ 2 million for “inadequate internal procedures and inadequate and untimely response.”

In 2010, two lawsuits were filed in December alleging that Kyle Beach was assaulted by then-video coach Brad Aldrich.

Davidson fired Coach Jeremy Collinton on November 6, his first big move, and hired Derek King on an interim basis. Davidson said King has done a great job and the former NHL forward will be considered for the inauguration.

“He’s getting a first-hand practical interview, like I got in my role,” Davidson said, “and that’s an advantage, and I think he’s doing very well in that position.”

Davidson’s next big task is to make the most of the March 21 trade deadline. The Blackhawks traded their first-round pick of 2022 to Columbus in the Seth Jones deal in July, and they would love to recover that lost draft capital.

Goaltender Mark-Andre Fleury, defender Calvin de Haan and forwards Dylan Strom and Dominic Kubalik are among the Blackhawks who could lead.

“We will evaluate what we have,” Davidson said. “I don’t think we’re in a position to keep it a secret, and so if there’s a chance to acquire some talent in the future and increase our potential pool or what we’ve got in our draft resource pool, we’ll explore it.”

