Chicago concealed carry holder shoots knife-wielding man, police say



A Chicago man who is a licensed concealed carry holder shot a knife-wielding 19-year-old man Tuesday night after he went to investigate a domestic disturbance at his neighbor’s residence, authorities said.

The concealed carry holder responded to the disturbance on the 1500 Block of W. Juneway Terrace around 10:40 pm and found a woman and a 19-year-old male who was holding a knife, Chicago police said.

When the man left the area and went outside, the 19-year-old followed him while still holding the knife, according to police. The knife-wielding 19-year-old continued to approach the man, who drew his weapon and shot the individual in his leg, the report said.

Officers arrived and found the 19-year-old walking down the street with the knife still in his hand, and used a Taser to take him into custody, CWB Chicago reported.

Police said the disturbance began when the 19-year-old appeared to be having a mental episode while holding the knife during a dispute with his mother, the outlet reported.

The 19-year-old was treated for the gunshot wound at a hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Detectives were continuing to investigate the incident.