Chicago crime crisis: At least 4 killed, 18 shot in violent Mother’s Day weekend



Chicago’s growing crime crisis showed no signs of slowing down on Mother’s Day weekend. At least four people were killed and at least 18 were injured in what became known as the Cold War, according to Windy City.

Among the dead was Larry Parnell, 64, who was standing in the front yard of a house when he was shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Chicago police say he wasn’t intentional, Fox 32 reported.

Two teenagers were shot and injured while walking on the sidewalk in the northwestern city of Harmosa on Saturday night. Both teenagers were taken to a local hospital in good health.

Chicago residents have expressed frustration with the rampant violence in the city. Krista Loston opened during a news conference on Mother’s Day when her eldest son was shot dead a few days before the holiday, Fox 32 reported.

“My child is only 22 years old, and he was murdered. I just want justice,” said Christa Loston. “The city of Chicago, we have to do something, stop it. I was born and raised here and moved to Georgia to get that phone call.”

Jamarion Loston was shot dead in an alley in the city’s Back of the Yards neighborhood. He was found in a car with multiple bullet marks on his body. According to Fox32, his family said he dreamed of becoming a professional baseball player.

Chicago police say witnesses are unwilling to cooperate in the investigation of his death.

One of the latest victims of Chicago’s gun violence is a 12-year-old boy. The child was shot while standing on the sidewalk around 8:45 pm local time on Sunday. Chicago police say two suspects approached him and opened fire in the Little Village area of ​​the city. The boy is expected to survive.

At least 32 people have been shot dead and seven killed in gun violence across Chicago over the past weekend, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.