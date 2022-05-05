Chicago crime crisis: UIC student found dead with gunshot wound to head a week before graduating college



Chicago police investigators are looking into two separate deaths in an apartment building that occurred a day apart, which began with the murder of a University of Illinois Chicago student who was expected to graduate next week.

Officers found the body of 23-year-old Brittany Kinlow in the Belle Shore apartment building Monday, Fox 32 Chicago reported. He was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The death was ruled a homicide, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A day later, the body of Jovan Cabrera, 26, was found inside an eighth-floor apartment while authorities were conducting a search warrant. The cause of his death was not disclosed.

On Wednesday, authorities said they were investigating each death as an isolated incident. A police spokesman told Gadget Clock that it was not clear if Kinlo and Cabrera knew each other.

Kinlow was due to graduate from university on May 9, his aunt Daniel Kinlow-Sefas wrote on Facebook.

The post said, “Please keep our family in prayer for your thoughts as we try to understand this meaningless act of violence. Our hearts are torn to pieces,” the post said.

