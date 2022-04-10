Chicago driver fleeing traffic stop barrels through crowd, hits police officer and child



A Chicago police officer and two others were injured after the driver fled a traffic stop on Saturday night.

A police sergeant stopped the driver of a red Hyundai car at River North Para around 8 pm. He told the driver to get out of the car, but the driver refused, leaving his car in gear and driving, police said.

Fire Chief Juan Hernandez told the Chicago Tribune that “an auto was speeding and hit some pedestrians crossing the road.”

“All I hear is a scream and I turn around behind me, and the officer is lying there, they’re all trying to get to the other officer. It was weird. He was lying there screaming, as if rolling in pain. And I just saw a lady.” I see it flying in the air because it hit the lady so badly. And she fell down, “China Robinson told CBS Chicago.

The Chicago Tribune reported that two women, a child and a Chicago police officer were among those taken to the hospital. A fifth person refused treatment at the scene, Hernandez told the newspaper, who said the child could be up to 7 years old.

The officer’s injury is not life threatening.

The driver fled the scene. No one was in custody until Saturday evening.