Chicago intersection where car hit School of Rock actor was flagged as 'notoriously unsafe' three years ago

The Chicago intersection where an actor who appeared throughout the movie School of Rock was as soon as killed whereas driving his bicycle was as soon as flagged three years throughout the previous by a internet web site guests security group as “notoriously unsafe and dangerous” nevertheless it completely says no enhancements had been made.

In its 2018 stare, the Crammed with life Transportation Alliance recognized the intersection throughout the Avondale neighbourhood on the metropolis’s northwest side as a “excessive-break get hold of 22 state of affairs” as a consequence of of its depressing visibility and heavy internet web site guests.

Kevin Clark, who carried out drummer Freddy “Spazzy McGee” Jones throughout the 2003 movie starring Jack Shaded, was as soon as struck by a vehicle on the intersection Wednesday and declared useless at a sanatorium. Police acknowledged a observe advised officers that Clark, who was as soon as 32, was as soon as driving east on Logan Boulevard when he ran a crimson gentle and was as soon as struck by a vehicle crossing Logan at Western Avenue.

Authorities acknowledged the 20-yr-extinct driver who struck Clark was as soon as issued a number of citations, and the accident stays underneath investigation.

Clark’s demise led the transportation alliance to resume its requires security enhancements on the positioning, which runs partly underneath the Kennedy Throughway.

“We’re capable of most attention-grabbing hope that we scrutinize an quick response before some other tragedy happens,” Jim Merrell, the advocacy nonprofit’s managing director advised the Chicago Photo voltaic-Situations. “This didn’t should occur.”

Merrill acknowledged the group made a number of suggestions to construct the intersection, which runs partly underneath the Kennedy Throughway, safer however that none personal been set in get hold of 22 state of affairs.

Clark was as soon as at the very least the 2nd bicyclist recognized to personal been killed on the intersection. Tyler Fabeck, 22, was as soon as struck and killed by a driver there in April 2008.