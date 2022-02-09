World

Chicago man allegedly led high-end smash-and-grab crew that dumped cash registers on Gov. Pritzker’s block

A Chicago man arrested with just $ 5 in his pocket is accused of leading a crew in a spree of high-end smash-and-grabs, stealing an estimated $ 175,000 in merchandise and dumping cash registers on the street where Gov. JB Pritzker lives, authorities said Tuesday.

Tacarre Harper, 27, was charged with nine felony counts of burglary in connection to organized retail thefts that occurred throughout the city between November 2021 and January 6, the Chicago Police Department said.

“We are not going to let these people get away with these crimes,” Chicago’s top cop Supt. David Brown during a news conference. “Chicago is not a lawless city.”

Tacarre Harper, 27, was charged with nine felony counts of burglary, and was wanted on four active warrants, police said.

Police described Harper as the “ringleader” and a “prolific criminal” who was out on bond for a pending gun case from 2021, and pending robbery and identity theft charges from 2019, FOX32 Chicago reported.

“He is also suspected in dozens of other burglaries involving liquor, electronics and clothing across Chicago and surrounding suburbs,” Brown said. “Harper, at the time of his arrest, had four active warrants for his arrest. Three in Cook County and one in Lake County.”

Harper allegedly led a burglary at a Burberry store on Michigan Avenue on Jan. 4, and hit the luxury store again two days later, stealing around $ 150,000 in merchandise, authorities said.

In between heists on Jan. 6, police said four members of Harper’s crew were caught on surveillance camera on Gov. JB Pritzker’s Gold Coast block, where they dumped cash registers and other items.

Harper was taken into custody on Monday in the 600 block on N. LeClaire after Chicago police, the US marshals and the Great Lakes Regional Task Force identified a Hyundai Genesis while surveying the area, police said.

Harper is expected to appear in court Wednesday in the previous cases. He was scheduled to appear on the new charges on Feb. 16.

