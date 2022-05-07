Chicago man robbed, shot three times in upscale Lincoln Park neighborhood



A Chicago man was shot in the face with a gun and shot three times in a high-rise neighborhood on Friday morning, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 3:05 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Webster Avenue in Lincoln Park, the Chicago Police Department said.

A GoFundMe headlined “Lincoln Park Shooting Victim” victim named Dakota Early, a 23-year-old culinary student.

“What happened to my brother was a senseless act of violence,” Early’s brother, Dashan Early, told Gadget Clock Digital in a statement. “He was shot and left to die for a bag and a cellphone. We need to stop treating people like they are nothing. He has a family who loves him and wants more than anything for him.” We will get justice for those who did this heinous act. “

Officers responded to a report of a man being shot and Early was found on the ground with two gunshot wounds to his back and a gunshot wound to his head upon arrival.

Video footage of the incident obtained by FOX 32 Chicago shows a suspect hiding behind a wall while Early walking towards the suspect on the sidewalk. The suspect then appears from behind the wall, approaches Early and holds him at gunpoint, claiming his property.

Early is seen to be compliant at first but then starts fighting against the suspect. The pair eventually took to the streets with the suspect on top of the victim. A second suspect eventually stands on top of both the first suspect and Early.

The first suspect, Early, was shot twice before being left on the ground, before claiming to give up his phone password, Fox32 reported.

Early was heard saying something and crying in pain before the suspect shot him in the head once more.

Authorities rushed the 23-year-old to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

GoFundMe for Early says his family is “raising money for his medical bills at the moment” and “travel expenses” in Chicago because they live outside the state.

The CPD told Gadget Clock Digital that detectives were investigating a robbery that took place on the campus of Dipple University around 3 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of West Fullerton.

“A student was walking in Fullerton at approximately 3 a.m. on May 6, 2022. A white sedan stopped and one of the passengers came out, displayed a handgun and demanded the student’s belongings,” a Friday morning warning from Dipple read. “The perpetrators returned to the vehicle and they fled the area. The student was not injured.”

A Friday email from Chicago Alderman Michelle Smith said the “heinous crime” could be linked to others in the area.

“I urge you to keep the victims of this crime in your heart,” he wrote. “We thank every citizen for their support in this investigation. Together, we will fight this disaster in our community.”

There were no suspects in police custody until Friday afternoon. Area detectives are investigating the incident.