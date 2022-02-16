World

Chicago man robs train conductor at gunpoint in broad daylight

15 seconds ago
A masked man grabbed the train’s conductor at gunpoint Tuesday during a robbery in broad daylight at a station stop in downtown Chicago, authorities said.

The unidentified male suspect, who was a passenger on the Metra Electric Line train, pulled a black semi-automatic handgun and announced the robbery as the train arrived at Van Buren Street station at 2:07 p.m., Metra police said in a press release. .

The Chicago woman is carjacking Victim for the second time

The suspect allegedly stole the conductor’s cash and fled on foot to the station. Investigators determined that the suspect originally boarded the train at Harvey 147th Street Station.

In this surveillance photo, the suspect is seen descending from the platform with a semi-automatic handgun near his waist and staying away from the conductor of a train who has raised his hand.

(Metra Police Department)

Metra police have released two high-quality surveillance photos showing the suspect wearing a black hoodie, a black jacket, black pants and white sneakers. A black ski mask also covers her head and face.

The suspect was seen wearing a black hoodie, a black jacket, black pants and white sneakers. A black ski mask also covers her head and face.

(Metra Police Department)

In one photo, the suspect is seen walking down the platform with a semi-automatic handgun near his waist and away from a train conductor who raised his hand.

Authorities have asked anyone with information about the incident or the suspect to call the Metra Police Department at 312-322-2999.

