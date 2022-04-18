Chicago man sentenced to 105 years for ‘execution’ of 14-year-old girl



A Chicago man has been sentenced to 105 years in prison for the murder of a 14-year-old girl who was found handcuffed in a dirty alley in Gary, Indiana, a judge has ruled.

Deonlashawn Simmons, 36, will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars in 2019 for killing Takaylah Tribitt.

A jury convicted him of murder in March, and Simmons pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery with a felony charge.

According to court documents, Tribit, a fugitive, was found under his face, tied with ropes and surrounded by rubbish, where Simmons’ family lived.

He and Simmons met five days ago at a birthday party in Chicago.

Simmons has maintained his innocence and said Thursday that he plans to appeal.

Deputy Prosecutor Doug Shaw, who called Tribitt’s death a “death sentence,” asked the judge to sentence him to a maximum of 105 years, “that’s what the law allows us to do.”

Tribute was an “unprotected child,” Shaw told the court.

Simmons’ attorney sought a 56-year sentence, in favor of a five-year stay.