Chicago man turns himself in after fatally shooting wife in Target parking lot, police say



Police in Chicago have arrested a man and charged him with a felony homicide after he shot his wife more than once in a targeted parking lot, killing her.

Jennifer Hamilton, a 47-year-old union steward of the Service Employees International Union, was in the Target parking lot when a man approached her and shot her multiple times before fleeing, Chicago’s Fox 32 reported.

The man was later identified by her husband, Alfonso Hamilton, 50, of Sheila Park Police Department, police said.

Jennifer was taken in critical condition to Loyola University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The incident quickly identified a case of domestic violence that encouraged members of the community, such as Chicago alderman Gilbert Villegas, to speak out against it, Fox32 reported.

“Domestic violence is something that is plaguing our city, plaguing our community, and we have been silent for a long time. And the community members know that this is happening, and when they see something they need to say something. There are resources that are there.” “WBBM-TV in Chicago,” Villegas said Report .

“It simply came to our notice then. There were indications that something was happening, but people were silent,” Villegas said, according to Fox32. “We want people to call it that, so we can’t find ourselves in a position where someone has been shot.”

“It could have been prevented,” he added, according to the report.

A source at FOX 32 reported that Hamilton agreed to meet with her husband in the parking lot because she believed the public setting provided security.