Chicago Marathon: Keira D’Amato is no longer an underdog

Her husband was at the finish line, Mouth Agape. “I crossed the finish line and just waved two fingers at it,” D’Amato said. “I was two minutes away from Olympic qualifying time. I didn’t think I’d take a three-hour break that day. The fact that I was two minutes off that standard? That’s when everything came back.”

She returned to a coach, Scott Raczko, with whom she worked after college, to see how far she could go.

D’Amato was in good company: more than 450 women qualified for the Olympic Trials marathon in February 2020 in a show of keen amateur talent among American female distance runners. They included an aeronautical engineer, an Air Force first lieutenant, a teacher, an occupational therapist, and an academic advisor. She was once again running against professional athletes such as Des Linden and Molly Huddle, runners she had faced during her college days.

D’Amato finished 15th with a time of 2:34:24. She didn’t make the Olympic team, but it was again in the realm of possibility.

“I never thought they would be my goal again,” she said. “In 2016, when I was pregnant with Quinn, a friend asked if I ever thought I’d run competitively again. I was eight months pregnant, feeling the most shape I’ve ever been in, And laughed and said, ‘No, no, I can guarantee you I’ll never run competitively again.'”

Over the next few months, she beat her college 5-kilometer time by a minute, set the American record for 10 miles and lowered her marathon time by more than 11 minutes, finishing the marathon project in Chandler, Ariz., in second place. completed. Sarah Hall with 2:22:56.

While her time dipped and her profile rose to that of the newest underdog on the podium, she was supported by runners like Molly Seidel and Emma Bates, who, she said, helped her with what she described as impostor syndrome.