Chicago Mayor Lightfoot launched into expletive-filled rant during Columbus statue dispute, lawsuit claims

11 hours ago
Chicago Mayor Laurie Lightfoot began an explosive-filled slash before blocking city officials from an agreement reached with an Italian-American group over the display of a Christopher Columbus statue, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday.

Former Chicago Park District Deputy General Counsel George Smirniotis has filed a lawsuit against the city and Lightfoot, obtained by the Chicago Tribune, alleging that the mayor withdrew an agreement that allowed the Chicago Park District to have a Columbus with the Italian-American Joint Citizenship Committee. The statue will appear at the group’s annual Columbus Parade last fall.

Chicago Mayor Laurie Lightfoot has severed ties with Russia’s Sister City

Smiriniotis alleges that he struck a deal with the Italian-American group after Timothy King, the district’s top lawyer and then-superintendent, Michael Kelly, requested that the matter be settled “as soon as possible.” The King has approved a request to display the statue at the parade, the lawsuit claims, the Tribune reported.

According to the lawsuit, Lightfoot hurriedly called a virtual meeting of Park District officials and threatened to withdraw the parade’s permit after learning of the agreement. He then accused lawyers of “beta and defamation” and threatened their jobs, the Tribune reported.

Chicago Mayor Laurie Lightfoot is speaking at the 90th Winter Meeting of the USCM on January 20, 2022 in Washington, DC.

(Photo by Alex Wang / Getty Images)

“Where did you go to law school? Did you even go to law school? Do you even have a law license?” Smyrniotis and King Lightfoot spoken. “Take back that statue before noon tomorrow or I’ll fire you.”

READ Also  Photos Show Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine – Gadget Clock

“You’ve made a secret deal with the Italians. You’re doing your D —- stroke on the statue of Columbus. I’m trying to stop the Chicago police officers from shooting and you’re trying to shoot them,” he said. “My D — bigger than you and the Italians, I have the biggest D — in Chicago.”

Chicago Mayor Laurie Lightfoot speaks during a science initiative event on July 23, 2020 at the University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA.

(Reuters / Kamil Krajakzinski)

Smiriniotis complained that the mayor’s bickering had affected his ability to perform his duties, the Tribune reported. He and King are not engaged with the Park District.

A spokesman for the Chicago Law Department told Gadget Clock Digital that the city “has not yet been served with a complaint and will not comment further as the matter is now in the case.”

Ron Honesty, chairman of the Italian-Americans’ Joint Civic Committee, told the Tribune that he was “literally outraged that anyone in his position would use the term to refer to a group of individuals.”

“When will it end with disrespect?” He said.

The mayor’s office did not respond to a request for comment by Gadget Clock Digital.

