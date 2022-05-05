Chicago police arrest man who allegedly opened airplane emergency door, slid down wing



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A passenger who arrived at Chicago O’Hare International Airport apparently did not want to wait for his plane to get to the taxi gate, but instead chose to open an emergency door and slide his wings to the ground, police said.

According to police, the male passenger opened the emergency exit door on a United Airlines plane, flew out of the wing and then landed it on the lower airfield, Fox 32 Chicago reported.

Chicago Releases Video Application for Crime-Plugged City to Host DNC ​​in 2024

A passenger tweeted a picture of the emergency door open after fleeing.

The incident took place after 4:30 am local time. In a statement reported by ABC 7 in Chicago, United Airlines said its ground crew stopped the passenger and took him into custody before authorities arrived.

“The plane then arrives at the gate and all passengers land safely. The safety of our customers and crew is our highest priority,” the airline said.

No injuries were reported, according to the Chicago Aviation Department, the ABC affiliate reported.

The man’s identity has not been released at the moment.