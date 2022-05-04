Chicago police bodycam footage shows fatal shooting of gunman who fired at cops during hostage situation



Police body camera footage released Tuesday shows the moment a man was fatally shot by Chicago police officers during a hostage situation inside an apartment building last month.

Hours of video footage from various facility points show police responding to a domestic unrest after 1pm on 3 April.

“My man shot me,” a 48-year-old woman told a 911 operator in a recording that also revealed the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. “Please come now. I have been shot in the neck. I can’t feel my arm.”

“Are you saying he will commit suicide?” Ask the operator.

“Yes,” replied the woman.

Then he was heard to say “Baby, I love you … Baby, I love you.”

As officers entered the 4200-block apartment building on Westford City Drive, they were confronted by Frank Campbell, who barricaded himself inside and shot a woman in the neck in the neck.

“Please help me. He’s behind,” she said.

“Frank Campbell, put your hand up and come out,” said one officer.

As officers turned a corner, shots were heard but no one was hurt. Officers return to a hallway where they talk to Campbell, 58, and wait for the SWAT unit to arrive.

At that point, they ask Campbell to release himself. Police recorded body-camera conversations before Campbell was killed but did not shoot, involving SWAT members who were not equipped with cameras.

“Drop the gun and get out. Please. Come on man. I respect you,” Campbell, a SWAT member, was heard to say.

“No, Frank, don’t do that. Drop the gun,” an officer was heard saying before firing.

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

A 78-year-old man was shot by Campbell and taken to hospital, authorities said. The other victim also survived.

No officer was injured.