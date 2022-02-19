Chicago police nab man suspected in retail store ransacking spree



A suspected retail thief has stolen more than $ 20,000 worth of merchandise from several stores across Chicago, authorities said Friday.

Jerome Williams, 19, was arrested Thursday in Galsburg, Illinois, about 200 miles from the city, the Chicago Police Department said.

He is charged with five counts of retail theft of more than 300 300 and one count of running a financial crime enterprise, police said.

The alleged burglary occurred in the 800 block of North Michigan Avenue on Dec. 9 and Dec. 10; Dec. 12 and Dec. 21 in the 1600 block of North Daemon Avenue; And 21 December in the 900 block of West North Avenue.

Williams was due to appear in court on Friday.

Large-scale retail thefts have occurred in multiple cities, including Chicago. In January, a group took over a store with more than $ 50,000 in merchandise, a day after the store was featured on a local news profile.

Ten shopkeepers broke into Cynthia’s consignment and snatched items from shelves before fleeing to the waiting gateway car, Fox32 Chicago reported.