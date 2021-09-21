‘Chicago’ Polishes Its Razzle-Dazzle Until Showtime

Minutes after 8 p.m. Tuesday night, Walter Bobby, the director of the long-running Broadway revival of “Chicago,” walked onto the stage at the Ambassador Theater. He didn’t even get a chance to speak before the crowd stood on their feet, clapping, shouting and cheering.

The ovation lasted for about two minutes.

“Sit down,” said Bobby finally. “Isn’t this a great way to celebrate 25th anniversary? Baap re bap!”

And the ovation repeated, over and over, through the entire first act of a show whose return to the stage felt like a catharsis after 18 months of dark Broadway.

The cast and crew continued to polish the details until the opening, judging by the notes from the final dress rehearsal on Tuesday afternoon.