‘Chicago’ Polishes Its Razzle-Dazzle Until Showtime
Minutes after 8 p.m. Tuesday night, Walter Bobby, the director of the long-running Broadway revival of “Chicago,” walked onto the stage at the Ambassador Theater. He didn’t even get a chance to speak before the crowd stood on their feet, clapping, shouting and cheering.
The ovation lasted for about two minutes.
“Sit down,” said Bobby finally. “Isn’t this a great way to celebrate 25th anniversary? Baap re bap!”
And the ovation repeated, over and over, through the entire first act of a show whose return to the stage felt like a catharsis after 18 months of dark Broadway.
The cast and crew continued to polish the details until the opening, judging by the notes from the final dress rehearsal on Tuesday afternoon.
“Act Two: Bianca, you’re quick with your ‘Hello, Suckers,'” associate choreographer Greg Butler told Bianca Marroquin, who played Velma Kelly. He told her to walk off the stage and try to enter again.
“Hello, suckers!” Maroquin said after a while.
“Awful, how do we do it,” replied Butler.
And with it, the cast of the long-running musical “Chicago” by John Kinder and Fred Ebb were back in business.
“Eighteen months is a lot,” Marroquin, who played Roxy Hart before playing Velma, said in an interview, descending from the stage to sit in the empty auditorium. “Everyone went through a lot of trauma and anxiety, and it wasn’t easy for us. Life goes boom-boom and takes the stage away. That was tough.”
She spoke about her feelings of being back. “That’s what we do,” she said. “Without it, our lives become dim.”
Now “Chicago,” which celebrates its 25th anniversary on Broadway this year, is waiting to see what its next chapter will look like. Tourists, who make up two-thirds of the overall Broadway audience, are especially important to “Chicago.” One of the big questions is when (or if) they will start coming back.
“We’re definitely a tourist-driven show,” Bobby said. “We’re going to find out. When you’re 10, New Yorkers who want to see the show have seen it.”
One of the people on hand for Tuesday’s inaugural performance was one-time New Yorker, Peter Massaro, who paid $250 from MasterCard for a premium package that included dinner and a meeting with cast members. (“I’m still trembling,” he said later.)
Massaro first saw ‘Chicago’ 20 years ago. “I haven’t seen it since then,” he said. “I’m a big fan of Bob Fosse. It’s a great show from start to finish. Dancing alone.”
Massaro, who wore a rhinestone bow tie for his Broadway return, said he has no worries about seeing a show in the midst of a pandemic. “They check vaccines and masks,” he said. “People respect that, especially in the Broadway community.”
There was some reason for optimism. Holly Armitage and her husband, Albert, who live in Kansas City, Kan., have made it a practice over the years to fly to New York to see the show. She jumped in to book a flight as soon as she heard Broadway’s reopening.
“I thought it was going to be the first night on Broadway,” she said on the “Chicago” re-opening. “I realize now that some things have already opened up.”
And “Chicago” isn’t the only show on his agenda. “We’re watching ‘The Lion King’ tomorrow,” she said, adding that they’ll end the month with the “Moulin Rouge! Musical.”
Will out-of-towners start coming back to New York? “Oh, of course,” she said.
