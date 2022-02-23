World

Chicago security guard thwarts broad daylight smash-and-grab at high-end jewelry store: police

16 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Chicago security guard thwarts broad daylight smash-and-grab at high-end jewelry store: police
Written by admin
Chicago security guard thwarts broad daylight smash-and-grab at high-end jewelry store: police

Chicago security guard thwarts broad daylight smash-and-grab at high-end jewelry store: police

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A security guard posted inside a high-end jewelry store in Chicago foiled a massive vandalism and seizure on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The robbery took place just before 12:30 p.m., according to Chicago police.

Elderly Chicago couple brutally beaten in broad daylight, wife only able to eat soup: report

The three men entered the suspect’s store and walked over to a watch case when a suspect pulled a hammer out of his jacket, police said.

No items were stolen from the store, Chicago police said.

No items were stolen from the store, Chicago police said.
(Google Earth)

Before the suspect smashed a glass case, police said a security guard intervened and ordered the suspects to be thrown to the ground. The three suspects refused to listen to the guard, who was armed and allegedly fled the store empty-handed.

The trio jumped into a waiting gateway car, which police believe could be a white Infinity sedan.

The suspects were wearing ski masks and were described as thin black men between the ages of 18 and 28, CWB quoted Chicago police as saying.

No one was in custody until Wednesday morning. Police said there were no injuries, and nothing was taken from the store.

Detectives are continuing to try to steal.

#Chicago #security #guard #thwarts #broad #daylight #smashandgrab #highend #jewelry #store #police

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  In Two Weeks, a New Governor of New York

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment