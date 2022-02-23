Chicago security guard thwarts broad daylight smash-and-grab at high-end jewelry store: police



A security guard posted inside a high-end jewelry store in Chicago foiled a massive vandalism and seizure on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The robbery took place just before 12:30 p.m., according to Chicago police.

The three men entered the suspect’s store and walked over to a watch case when a suspect pulled a hammer out of his jacket, police said.

Before the suspect smashed a glass case, police said a security guard intervened and ordered the suspects to be thrown to the ground. The three suspects refused to listen to the guard, who was armed and allegedly fled the store empty-handed.

The trio jumped into a waiting gateway car, which police believe could be a white Infinity sedan.

The suspects were wearing ski masks and were described as thin black men between the ages of 18 and 28, CWB quoted Chicago police as saying.

No one was in custody until Wednesday morning. Police said there were no injuries, and nothing was taken from the store.

Detectives are continuing to try to steal.