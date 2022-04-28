Chicago teen killed himself after bullying while elite school turned a ‘blind eye’, lawsuit claims



A Chicago teenager took her own life after falsely claiming she had not been vaccinated, and her parents are suing an elite private school, alleging that it has turned a ‘blind eye’ to the situation.

In a lawsuit filed Monday, Robert and Roselyn Bronstein claim that their son, 15-year-old Net Bronstein, was “regularly abused” by students at a prestigious Latin school in Chicago.

The family claimed that Nate had been subjected to cyber bullying from students at the school a few weeks before her death, after a student on the basketball team told her “kill yourself!”

The rumor was centered around a rumor that Nate was unvaccinated, claiming the case was false.

The teenager was transferred to a Latin school – which charges about $ 40,000 a year in tuition – because of her personal schooling during the epidemic, the lawsuit alleges. According to the Chicago Tribune, alumni of the elite school include former First Lady Nancy Reagan, former U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Marshall Harlan and others.

Nat’s father said he saw his son hanging from a shower head at the family home on Jan. 13, wrapped around his neck with a rope, the lawsuit said.

The family claims that the school’s teachers and administrators failed to take any action to stop Nat’s “horrific behavior” before his death. Nat’s mother claims she contacted the school more than 30 times about the rape between October and November alone. She claims that her concerns were addressed as “family problems”. The lawsuit further claims that Nett himself informed the school dean of the harassment, but he failed to investigate the allegations or inform his parents.

“If Dean had contacted us the day our son met with him to report a cyberbullying attack, he would still be here today,” Rosen Bronstein, Nat’s mother, told Fox32 in an interview. “He was very kind. He always tested me and hugged me. He was a great boy.”

The family claims the school violated its own anti-bullying policy, as well as Illinois state law.

Nate’s father, Robert Bronstein, told Fox32 that “the headmaster and several members of the board were meeting secretly on the morning of January 15 to assess their risks and start floating lies and conspiracy theories.”

He went to the station and said that several students involved in the case were members of the school board and children of other prominent Chicago business leaders.

The Latin school denies any wrongdoing.

“Our hearts go out to the family, and we wish them well and peace,” the school said in a statement. “Subject to their lawsuits, however, the allegations of misconduct by school officials are false and misleading. School teachers and staff are sympathetic individuals who put the interests of students first, as they did in this example.”

The family is seeking 100 million in damages.

The family said that if they succeed in their case, they will invest the money in anti-bullying programs and social media reforms.

If you or someone you know is thinking of committing suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).