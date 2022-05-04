Chicago teen Mia Maro’s father arrested in 17-year-old’s killing



Mia Maro’s father, Mohammed Almaru, has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with the murder of his 17-year-old daughter, authorities said.

Matthew Walsh, chief of police at Tinley Park, told a news conference broadcast on FOX 32 on Tuesday that police found the teenager after calling her aunt’s number 911 around 5pm on Sunday at her family home in Tinley Park, a suburb of Chicago. Chicago.

Upon arriving home, authorities found his 42-year-old father, Mohammed Almaru, suffering from a self-inflicted wound on his wrist and neck. According to Walsh, there appeared to be “quite a few drugs” in his system at the time.

Illinois high school student killed, 17, convicted of murder

They found his dead 17-year-old daughter downstairs. Cook County Medical Examiner ruled Maro’s death a homicide but could not specify a specific injury as the cause of his death.

Maro had “multiple injuries” when police discovered him on Sunday, including “serious injuries to his entire body.” Medical examiners did not feel comfortable identifying any “injuries” as the cause of his death, Walsh said, adding that investigators were not aware of any previous family abuse at this time.

According to Walsh, the 17-year-old was apparently one of several children in the house and probably the only girl.

Almaru is currently being treated at a hospital for his injuries but police are “not cooperating” and “not fully aware,” Walsh said.

“People are terrified. It’s very sad,” said the police chief.

Maro was a senior at Andrew High School and is set to graduate next week

“On behalf of the entire village of Tinley Park, I would like to express my sincere condolences to all who knew and loved Mia,” said Mayor Michael Glotz. “By all accounts, she was a beautiful young woman at the very beginning of her life, a life she will never be able to fulfill again. To her family, friends and fellow Andrew High School students, we mourn her passing with you.”

Emma Colton of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.